French press review 13 April 2017

President Hollande breaks his silence to warns voters against showmanship of "Defiant France" Jean-Luc Mélenchon. This as the hard-left candidate emerges as France's most popular politician, according to recent opinion polls.

The press reacts with a note of bewilderment, and some sarcasm too, about the sudden appearance of a surprise commentator in the French presidential elections a few days to the first round ballot on 23 April.

The unexpected guest is President Francois Hollande, who in a rare foray into the campaign, warned voters against being lured by the crowd-pulling showmanship of the "Defiant France" candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

An Ifop Fiducial survey Wednesday showed the leader of La France Insoumise (Defiant France) movement becoming the country's favourite politician, with 68 percent of the French approving of him, up 22 points in a month.

Jean Luc Mélenchon is also credited with some 18 percent in voting intentions, five points behind front runners Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, after overtaking conservative Francois Fillon in two opinion polls.

Polls show that he has seduced growing numbers of leftist voters disillusioned by Socialist Benoît Hamon's disappointing campaign and Emmanuel Macron's so-called "shift" towards the right.

Monsieur Hollande spoke his mind about Mélenchon in an interview with Le Monde.

Some papers, like Le Parisien, joke about the stinging rebuke Hollande earned for his diatribe against Mélenchon after the hard-left politician denounced a so-called "caste screaming blue murder about me after forgetting it is supposed to be combatting National Front flag-bearer Marine Le Pen".

There appears to be a consensus among today’s publications that the peril posed by Mélenchon - and denounced by Hollande - is in fact an implicit endorsement of "Onwards!" party flag-bearer Emmanuel Macron, who served as economy minister in the current government before resigning to create his own party.

The first newspaper pushing the theory is none other than left-leaning Libération. According to Libé, the presidential credo against Mélenchon sounds more like a furious appeal to his supporters to vote for Macron, without admitting it.

L'Humanité agrees, arguing that the leader who preferred spending his evening at the Parisian theatres instead of watching the hectic debates that marked the Socialist party's primaries, certainly came out of his half-retirement to rescue his prodigal son Macron.

Le Figaro, probably irritated that Macron has won the endorsement of 40 leading economists through an open letter published by Le Monde while right-wing candidate François Fillon faces possible first round elimination, is more categorical about its conclusion.

"François Hollande is increasingly leaning towards Macron" headlines Le Figaro. The paper claims that Hollande has been "multiplying subliminal messages" in favour of the youthful centrist, who has been attacked from all sides as the race for the Elysée tightens.

L'Est Républicain says it is clear in every one's mind now that Jean-Luc Mélenchon has become the last sprint man, which explains why he is being targeted by all his rivals and even by a so-called retired president.

The regional paper recalls with a note of humour that it was Mélenchon who invented the nickname "capitaine de pédalo," or "back-pedalling captain," which has stuck with President Hollande during his term of office.

According to L'Union, "Hollande's public divorce with Mélenchon marks the beginning of the official reshuffling of the French political landscape which will spare no one."

La Montagne Centre France recalls that the leader of "Defiant France has offered to buy a hearse for the Socialist party."

For Midi Libre, the attack against Mélenchon is a move to shield Macron from the major reforms of his presidency and to settle old scores dating back to the 1997 Socialist Congress in Brest, where they battled for François Mitterrand's heritage.

And according to La République des Pyrénées, it is very likely that Monsieur Hollande's anti-Mélenchon invective could be counter-productive, just like his subliminal support for Emmanuel Macron.