Eiffage wins massive 795-million-euro contract for new Paris metro line

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Turkey referendum: The No campaign turns to social media
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Esperanto is alive 100 years after its creation
  • media
    World music matters
    La Dame Blanche, Cuba's white lady
  • media
    International report
    Turkey referendum: The No campaign turns to social media
  • media
    International report
    How will Brexit affect Northern Ireland?
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'This democratic hold-up is killing Africa': Mamane
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Transport rail

Eiffage wins massive 795-million-euro contract for new Paris metro line

By
media Paris metro station AFP/Boyan Topaloff

The French construction company Eiffage was awarded the contract to construct the south-eastern portion of the new line 15, the public service operator overseeing the project announced Friday.

La Société du Grand Paris (SGP), the state-controlled entity charged with the conception and construction of the Grand Paris Express, announced that Eiffage had been awarded the 795-million-euro contract in a statement on Friday.

It is the sixth contract awarded for the construction of the Grand Paris Express, a new network of four suburban rapid transit lines to be built in the greater Paris region. The previous contract, which totalled a whopping 926 million euros, was given to French construction giant Vinci in February. In total, eight contracts are to be signed for the project, according to SGP.

Ground will be broken by the end of April to start building the south-eastern portion of underground line 15, according to Eiffage. This portion, which will connect the stations Créteil l’Echat and Bry-Villiers-Champigny, is expected to be finished by 2022.

New lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 are to be constructed for the Grand Paris Express, which will also see existing metro lines 11 and 14 extended. CC/Wikimedia/Hektor

Line 15 will pass exclusively through Paris’ suburbs in forming a large loop around the capital. It is planned to open in phases and be fully operational by 2030, when the totality of the Grand Paris Express is also expected to be finished.

SGP has estimated that some 200 kilometres of new rail tracks will be laid for the ambitious Grand Paris Express, which will also extend current metro lines 11 and 14. The latter is to connect to France’s second busiest airport Orly airport in the south, and to the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis in the north.

The public transport project aims to make direct travel between suburbs easier and faster. In bypassing Paris, the four Grand Paris Express lines will enable passengers to travel throughout the region without having to transfer in central Paris.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.