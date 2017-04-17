French press review 17 April 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
(From Left to Right) Dougs, Ryls, Samir, STO and Marvin, pictured, are among many young people from Paris suburbs that could offer an electoral prize for France's 11 presidential candidates. Créteil, April 10 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
  • media
    International report
    Senegal: The benefits of baobab fruit
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Shubho Naba Barsho!
  • media
    Global Focus
    Traumatised baby chimps find love in Guinea sanctuary
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France surge into last four of Davis Cup
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France French press review Press review

French press review 17 April 2017

By
media

Is France on the verge of nervous collapse? Easter religious celebrations pass off without violence. Erdogan narrowly wins the Turkish constitution-changing referendum. And Aya Hijazi is freed after three years in an Egyptian jail.

France is having a nervous breakdown. I learned that by reading the editorial in this morning's edition of Le Monde.

The reason, of course, is next Sunday's first round in the presidential election, an event which the centrist newspaper suggests has plunged the nation into a state of existential crisis.

With six days to go, the representatives of the mainstream left and right, the two big political families which have governed this country for decades, are struggling to keep up with the representatives of extremist policies . . . the hard left and the far right are no longer minor players without real political significance. This time, the two extremes have every chance of making it into the second round.

Eight of the eleven candidates want to take France out of the European Union, or put an end to the single currency.

The contenders include three Putin enthusiasts and at least two who think Syria's Bashar al Assad is not such a bad guy.

The campaign has taught voters more about family finances and vestimentary preferences than about policies. Le Monde says that's probably just as well, since most of the policies are a mixture of magic and miracle which fly in the face of even the most basic economic realities.

The centrist paper says the fault is clearly to be laid at the clay feet of previous French leaders, who have undermined public confidence in the whole political process.

And it's not clear that next Sunday will mark a turning point. Not for the better, anyway.

Easter celebrations under high security

Over at right-wing Le Figaro, the front page is devoted to an Easter Sunday celebrated in the shadow of the terrorist threat for millions of Christians in the middle east. A rare coincidence sees the Roman and Orthodox churches celebrating Easter at the same time, while the Jewish equivalent, the Passover, is also being marked. Mercifully, things appear to have passed off without additional tragedy.

In his traditional Easter message, the Roman Catholic leader Pope Francis called for peace in the middle east and in Africa where he said the impact of armed conflict was being worsened by regional famine.

What now for relations between Europe and Ankara?

Le Figaro also wonders what the result of yesterday's constitution changing referendum in Turkey will be for relations between Ankara and Europe. The right-wing paper points to an already strained situation, suggesting that the narrow victory for President Erdogan who thus sees his powers further extended, will raise all sorts of very difficult questions for a Europe dependent on Turkey to keep Syrian migrants away from Europe's borders.

Le Figaro is sure that a new era is opening, warning that the rhetoric used by Erdogan in the referendum campaign, especially against Germany, does not promise peace and tranquility.

A narrow victory which will be contested in the courts

Left-leaning Libération notes the narrow margin of Erdogan's victory, which means that nearly 50 percent of his countrymen were against the proposed changes. In Istanbul and Ankara, the changes were actually rejected. The kurdish regions in the south-east also voted "no".

The Paris daily also points to the fact that the president's leading opponents, the People's Republican Party, plan to contest the validity of the outcome in the courts. The political opposition are particularly critical of a late decision by the electoral commission to accept nearly two and a half million votes without the official stamp.

Aya Hijazi freed by a Cairo court after three years

Libé also reports yesterday freeing by a Cairo court of Aya Hijazi, the founder of a charity helping street children, who has spent the last three years in police custody.

Hijazi, her husband and six other accused were cleared on all charges of human trafficking, the sexual abuse of minors and running a charity without official approval.

The international organisation Human Rights Watch described an earlier court decision against Aya Hijazi on the same charges as "a parody of justice".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.