France
France Press review

French press review 22 April 2017

By
media

French press calls for massive vote in Sunday's Presidential polls to deliver a powerful response to terrorism.

With less than 24 hours to the first round Presidential elections and days after the murder of a policeman in the Champs Elysées terrorist attack, the papers all call for a massive turn out in the polls on Sunday to deliver a symbolic but powerful response to terrorism.

Le Figaro says the murder of yet another policeman comes as a "tragic reminder to French citizens of the reality that France is at war".

Libération explains why participation in the vote is important. A massive and free vote it explains, must sanction the campaign which terrorists have tried to disrupt. As it points out in an editorial, "voting is the best way of putting up resistance".

The traditional appeal for citizens to come out in their numbers to accomplish their civic mission it says, takes a special significance at trying times like these.

Paris-Normandie agrees. The most effective weapon people can use against blood thirsty barbarism, it argues, is to hold one's head high while using what democracy offers best to citizens -- namely the freedom to express themselves.

According to La Dépêche du Midi in order to escape from the trap set by the killers, the single befitting response is a massive vote by the French people. For the regional publication under the circumstances, the right to vote has more than ever before, become a duty to vote.

This is an opinion shared by le Journal de la Haute-Marne. Voting is a right which takes the dimension of duty, at least to uphold the values of liberty which the terrorists are trying to take away from citizens.

L'Union-L'Ardennais goes even further describing the right to vote as more than just a right. For the regional newspaper voting is a way of expressing one's presence in a Republic and therefore more than just a right. It goes on to conclude by holding that voting is a duty through which citizens act in order not to be subjected to the diktat of others.

A massive participation in the first round polls would be the best riposte to the terrorism. This is according to le Courrier de l'Ouest. The one single response to terrorism is not to allow oneself to be intimidated agrees L'Alsace which is delighted to predict a massive turn out for the polls, much higher in its words than predicted.

La République des Pyrénées has a blunt message for citizens eligible to vote on Sunday. Whoever abstains on Sunday, it says, will be capitulating on the political struggle against radical Islamism.

According to La Charente Libre the battle against ISIS will also be won through the solidarity and confidence citizens express by voting. Participating in elections help consolidate democracy as a bulwark against threats such as terrorism.

La Voix du Nord describes voting as a befitting response to those who wage war on France and who instead of enjoying the hard earned freedoms of democracy, prefer to die for totalitarian causes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
