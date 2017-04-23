Early turnout figures up on 2012 in French presidential poll

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
A policeman looks on a people participate in the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Vaulx-en-Velin, France, April 23, 2017.
REUTERS/Emannuel Foudrot
Turnout in the first round of the French presidential election at 1000 GMT on Sunday - as slightly higher than at the same stage in 2012, the interior ministry said.
Four hours after polling stations opened, turnout was just over 28.5 percent, which would put the final turnout on course to beat the figure of 79.48 percent in the first round in 2012.
Meanwhile, around 1.3 million French people abroad are registered to vote – representing around two percent of the total electorate.
France voted Sunday under heavy security in the first round of the most unpredictable presidential election in decades, with the outcome seen as vital for the future of the beleaguered European Union.
Nearly 47 million people are eligible to vote and most polling stations will close at 1700 GMT with those in major cities shutting an hour later. First projected results are expected shortly afterwards.