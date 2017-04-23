French expats line-up to vote at embassies and consulates

Around 1.3 million French people abroad are registered to vote -- representing around two percent of the total electorate.
In London -- often called the sixth biggest French city -- hundreds of people queued up outside the two polling stations well before they opened on Sunday, with some waiting up to two hours to vote.
"In London, we're expecting perhaps 50,000 voters, so it's going to be a busy day," said Edouard De Guitaut, in charge of a polling station at a French school in London's upmarket South Kensington.
Sunday's first round presidential election is being closely watched after Donald Trump's victory in the US election and Britain's shock vote to leave the EU.
"I have dual nationality, so I voted against Brexit. I think it's really important to vote everywhere, because I'm affected everywhere," said student Elise Lauriot Prevost.
In Berlin, people braved rain and hail in in queues extending for up to 200 metres (yards) outside the French embassy in the shadow of Brandenburg Gate.
Residents in French overseas territories such as Martinique and Guadeloupe in the Caribbean had begun voting on Saturday, along with expatriates in the United States, Canada and Latin America.
Security measures were strengthened at the 69 polling stations across the United States following a jihadist's killing of a policeman in Paris on Thursday night that put the country on edge after a string of bloody terror attacks.
The French consulate in New York was briefly evacuated late Saturday after a suspicious vehicle raised fears of a bomb threat.
In the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, voters cast their ballots Saturday in the French embassy, housed in the grandiose Ortiz Basualdo Palace.