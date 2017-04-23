French vote turnout nearly 70% by mid-afternoon

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Turnout in the French presidential election was 69.42 percent at 1500 GMT, one of its highest levels in 40 years, data from the interior ministry showed Sunday.
The figure was about one percentage point lower than the same stage at the last election in 2012, but polling booths will stay open an hour longer this time, closing at 1700 GMT or 1800 GMT in mainland France.
Meanwhile, around 1.3 million French people abroad are registered to vote – representing around two percent of the total electorate.
France voted Sunday under heavy security in the first round of the most unpredictable presidential election in decades, with the outcome seen as vital for the future of the beleaguered European Union.
Nearly 47 million people are eligible to vote and most polling stations will close at 1700 GMT with those in major cities shutting an hour later. First projected results are expected shortly afterwards.