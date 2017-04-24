French press review 24 April 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
My Ordinary Heroine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 17h00 GMT
  • 23h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 23h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Gatland picks his men for Lions tour of New Zealand
  • media
    World music matters
    Amazones d'Afrique, West Africa's female powerhouse
  • media
    International report
    Israeli conscientious objector Tamar Zeevi finally freed
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France French press review Press review

French press review 24 April 2017

By
media

This morning, if you want to avoid wall-to-wall presidential analysis, pontification, prediction and prognostication, you'd be well advised to turn to the sports pages of the French newspapers.

The editorial in business daily Les Echos says the outcome of the French presidential election's first round is further proof of the extent to which France is divided.

And the leader article goes on to say that, even if the young centrist Emmanuel Macron is clear favourite to win outright in two weeks' time, the hardest part is still to come: he now has to find the means of putting his plans for reform into action and that with all the disadvantages which attend a president who is unlikely to have a parliamentary majority following the elections in June.

Too early to shout 'victory' for centrist reformer

La Tribune warns that the outcome of the second round is anything but a foregone conclusion, especially if it degenerates into a clash of the pro- and anti-European camps.

And the same financial paper says that last night's result shows the clear determination of French voters to clear the presidential landscape of the debris left by three decades of mainstream left-right dominance. French politics changed last night, we are assured.

Few survivors as French politics suffers second earthquake

Conservative paper Le Figaro considers the outcome a "new earthquake" in French politics, since no candidate from the mainstream Socialists or Republicans has survived into the decisive second round. The first earthquake was, of course, that triggered by the National Front's Jean-Marie Le Pen's famous defeat of Socialist Lionel Jospin in the first round in 2002.

This time Le Figaro is also struck by the huge improvement in the performance of Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard left.

The right-wing daily says the combined results constitute the biggest shock in French politics since 1958, the year which saw the birth of the current, Fifth Republic.

Le Figaro says the Socialists will have a hard time recovering from the crushing defeat of their man, Benoît Hamon, and suggests that the party will now face a period of internal struggle which will be murderous.

But the right-wing paper is also clear about the implications of the defeat for the mainstream conservative Republicans.

Three months ago François Fillon was heading into an election which he simply couldn't lose.

His refusal to withdraw following a crippling series of scandals was directly responsible for last night's defeat.

Fillon said as much in his concession speech last night. For Le Figaro, the crucial question now is whether the Republicans can remain united in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in June, or are they going to go down in a bloody succession battle with hostilities breaking out this very week.

The advice the various conservative luminaries give to their voters for the second round will be the first indication of how deep the divisions are.

Emmanuel Macron just one step from victory

Left-leaning Libération gives the front-page honours to Emmanuel Macron, saying that he's now just one step from the presidency.

In fact, he may be a lot closer than that since, as Libé points out, virtually all the defeated candidates and the big names in the various parties have called for a vote in favour of Macron in the second round. An opinion poll carried out last night as the results were being announced confirmed earlier poll suggestions that Macron will win about 60 percent of second round support, solidly defeating Marine Le Pen.

The National Front leader remains confident that she can mobilise a sufficient number of those who abstained yesterday - about 23 percent of voters stayed away - while also attracting supporters of the now-defeated Fillon and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.