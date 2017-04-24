Hollande backs Macron to stop Le Pen

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
My Ordinary Heroine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 17h00 GMT
  • 23h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 23h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Gatland picks his men for Lions tour of New Zealand
  • media
    World music matters
    Amazones d'Afrique, West Africa's female powerhouse
  • media
    International report
    Israeli conscientious objector Tamar Zeevi finally freed
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017 Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen François Hollande

Hollande backs Macron to stop Le Pen

By
media François Hollande announces he will vote Emmanuel Macron France Televisions/Reuters

French President François Hollande on Monday backed his former economy minister Emmanuel Macron in the 7 May deciding round of the presidential election, warning that the National Front's Marine Le Pen was a "risk for our country".

 "For my part, I will vote for Emmanuel Macron," Hollande announced in a televised address on Monday afternoon.

"The presence of the far right [in the second round of voting] once again poses a risk for our country," he went on, warning that Le Pen's plans to quit the eurozone and introduce protectionist policies would destroy jobs, reduce living standards and push up prices.

The National Front would "deeply divide France" in the face of the "terrorist threat", the president said.

European Union Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, a former minister in Hollande's government, also pledged to vote Macron, calling Le Pen's 7.6 million score was "frightening".

"The European Commission is ready to work with the new French president on how we can re-launch Europe," he said.

Mayor threatens to resign

A less well-known French Socialist also reacted angrily to Le Pen's showing.

Daniel Delomez, who is mayor of Annezin in north-west France, declared that he might resign because "I don't want to spend my life working for idiots" after learning that 38.09 percent of the villagers had voted for the National Front candidate.

Delomez voted for hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who won 19.25 percent in Annezin, and said he would vote Macron in the second "without hesitation".

After a local paper report of his comment caused a storm on social media, he said the phrase had been an overreaction but that he was still thinking of resigning.

Russia denies backing Le Pen

Going further afield, Russia on Monday denied having any preference in the election.

"We respect the French people's choice," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov told journalists on Monday.

It was untrue that Russia supports any particular candidate, he said, although Le Pen met President Vladimir Putin in March and favours closer relations with Moscow.

Peskov again denied Russian involvement in hacker attacks on Macron's website during the campaign.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.