Macron, Le Pen attend homage to murdered French police officer

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
French President François Hollande prepares to vote in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
  • 23h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 23h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    South Indian farmers demand relief following suicides
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Congolese young man trying to deal with life and school in JJ …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017 Terrorism Champs Elysées

Macron, Le Pen attend homage to murdered French police officer

By
media François Hollande speaks at the homage to Xavier Jugelé Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP

Presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on Tuesday joined an official homage to the police officer killed on Paris's Champs Elysées last week. They had been invited to attend by incumbent François Hollande, who commented that he had been "murdered by a terrorist".

"France has again lost one of her bravest sons, the Republic has lost one of her most courageous officers," Hollande said in a tribute to Xavier Jugelé, who was shot dead on Paris's Champs Elysées avenue by Karim Cheurfi three days before Sunday's presidential election first round.

Jugelé was "a police officer conscious of his mission, a civil servants proud to serve the state, a citizen committed to different causes", the president declared.

The 38-year-old was a member of a support group for LGBT police officers and had gone to Greece to work with migrants in 2015-16.

"I'm suffering without hatred," his partner, Etienne Cardiles, said in an emotional speech. "I don't have this hatred, Xavier, because it was not your way [...] Dialogue, moderation and tolerance were the best weapons."

Hollande appealed to whoever wins the presidential election to "provide the necessary budgetary resources" to the security forces.

Limited effect on presidential election

Cheurfi killed Jugelé with two bullets to the head, also wounding two other officers and a tourist before being shot dead himself.

Macron, Le Pen and several other candidates cancelled their last campaigning activities because of the attack.

Macron appealed to people not to give in to fear and intimidation, while Le Pen declared that "everything has been done to ensure that we lose the war that is being fought against us for the last 10 years", prompting Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve to accuse her of trying to make political capital out of the tragedy.

There was speculation that support for the far-right candidate might go up because of the attack but opinion polls found that only four percent of voters said that it influenced their decision.

To read our coverage of France's 2017 presidential election click here

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.