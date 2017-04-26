French press review 26 April 2017

The French dailies look at the different approaches of the two second-round candidates to the start of the new campaign for ultimate victory.

Politically speaking, France is a funny place right now.

The front page headline of conservative daily Le Figaro assures us that centrist front-runner Emmanuel Macron, a former minister in a Socialist government, is now trying to drum up support among the ranks of the right.

Over at Le Monde, in contrast, we learn that the far-right challenger, Marine Le Pen, has embarked on an effort to convince the disappointed voters of Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard left that they should calmly cross the entire political spectrum and vote for her. As if anti-system anger was the crucial thing for extremist voters and hard left and far right were simply interchangeable.

That might appear bizarre but, given that Mélenchon himself has refused to give any direction to his disoriented supporters for the second round, Le Pen has simply jumped onto the bandwagon.

Come back, Mack!

Libération wonders when Emmanuel Macron is going to come back down to earth and realise that the second round has still to be won and that there are no foregone conclusions.

The left-leaning daily says Macron's victory speech on Sunday, coming too late in the evening, lacking in solemnity, in seriousness, preceeded by a crazy chase across Paris with dozens of police motor bikes trying to fend off the pursuing television crews. And then, says Libé, the whole shambles ended in a stylish, upmarket Montparnasse bar, a tragic echo of Nicolas Sarkozy's victory celebrations in the even more upmarket Fouquet's in 2007. Macron was joined by 140 friends in La Rotonde. The evening's festivities cost 7,000 euros.

For Libération it was a display of amateurism and misplaced triumph and goes a long way to explain why the centrist candidate, who needs to broaden his political attractiveness if his post-election career is to have any chance of succeeding, has so far failed to construct the first essential: a strong, cross-party bloc against Marine Le Pen.

Libé has an even harsher criticism of the centrist pretender to the French presidency, saying that his basic operating technique is very simple: he is happy to break the rules, then reflect coldly on his error and claim that he has been misrepresented by journalists so lacking in professionalism as to be unable to comprehend his complex thinking.

New York sends a few words of advice

Yesterday's New York Times warned the French centrist about the dangers of arrogance, reminding us all how the Hillary Clinton campaign against Donald "he could never win" Trump went down in flames. Hard work and humility will be needed to clinch this election, according to the New York daily.

Macron's mentor, outgoing president François Hollande, also sounded a warning note, saying "nothing has been definitively decided. Each individual vote has to be earned, conquered, justified . . . the fight does not simply stop." Certainly not for an expensive dinner with the mates, and the job only half done.

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen gets down to work

There was no high-viz public victory dinner for Marine Le Pen. The far-right candidate was getting ready for her early morning visit to the meat, fish and vegetable markets at Rungis, south of the capital.

She has perhaps understood better, or more quickly, than Macron that voter anger against wealthy diners in suits who insist from their gilded cages that controlled austerity is the only way forward for the rest of us could still swing the second round against the candidate of openness and equality, in favour of the sort of inward-looking nationalism which worked so well for Trump and for the supporters of a British exit from the European Union.