French press review 27 April 2017

National cohesion against the far-right National Front is showing the strain. French politicians have already turned their attention to the summer parliamentary elections. Just how different is the political landscape going to be when the dust finally settles?

The main story in Le Monde says the "Republican Front," a sort of super-coalition of all political colours except the far right, intended to prevent the National Front candidate Marine Le Pen from winning the second round of the presidential election, is struggling.

Despite a general mobilisation across the political spectrum, with key figures from the traditional mainstream parties calling for a vote in favour of centrist Emmanuel Macron, the refusal of the defeated hard-left first-round contender Jean-Luc Mélenchon to give his supporters a clear direction has lead to wider confusion.

Many Mélenchon voters interviewed by Le Monde say the choice between the nationalist-isolationist Le Pen and the pro-European liberal economics of Macron is not an easy one.

Some are asking if there is not a better way of countering the anti-republican threat posed by the National Front than asking people to vote against some of their deepest convictions.

Battle for parliamentary seats already in full swing

The main headline in right-wing daily Le Figaro assures us that the battle for this summer's parliamentary elections has already begun.

Le Figaro wonders if the scrum to choose the people's representatives for the next five years, due to take place on 11 and 18 June, will be quite as chaotic and surprising for the mainstream parties as the presidential campaign has been.

Will the collapse of the support for traditional left and right parties, which has seen their challengers dumped from the presidential race at the first hurdle, continue into the battle for parliamentary seats?

The electorate is so divided, says Le Figaro, that it's impossible to say if the French tradition whereby the president is given a parliamentary majority will be respected this year.

Will En Marche! be buoyed by the Macron miracle?

Will the "Macron miracle," which has seen the man go from zero to presidential front-runner in just over 12 months, be sufficiently powerful to see his centrist party, made up of inexperienced first-time contenders, actually win the 289 seats he will need for a parliamentary majority?

If not, Macron will have to construct some sort of coalition, hopefully with some influential names from both sides of the traditional divide but obviously at some cost to his own political integrity.

And what if the right-wing Republicans manage to impose an opposition government on the new president?

That's not as easy at it might look, given the division and disarray in Socialist ranks. Many Republicans stalwarts are worried at the impact on their electorate of too loud a call to vote Macron on Sunday week. What kind of political schizophrenia is needed to have someone vote Macron in the second round and then vote against his centrist party in the parliamentary election?

But, of course, the same question could be asked about traditional right-wing voters who deserted the party's candidate, François Fillon, in the presidential first round. Are they now going to turn around and support Fillon's party?

What will happen to the French Socialist Party?

Le Figaro also wonders what will become of the Socialist Party when the dust settles after next June's second round. The outgoing ruling majority could lose three-quarters of its seats, warns Le Figaro, ending up with 50 deputies. Some of their support will go to Macron's group, some to Mélenchon's.

And then there's the huge question of how powerful the far-right National Front will be in the new assembly.

Le Figaro's analysis suggests that there could be as many as 100 far-right deputies, given that the party leader Marine Le Pen was the outright winner in 216 constituencies on Sunday night.

The political landscape is almost certainly going to look unfamiliar after the summer holidays.