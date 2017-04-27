RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
War wounds on show in Emmanuel Courcol's Ceasefire
Hélénè (Céline Sallette) and (Georges) Romain Duris enjoy one of the many bright moments in Cessez-le-Feu, Cease-fire
 
France
France Presidential election 2017 Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen Demonstration

Le Pen, Macron battle on as French student protests reject both

By
media A youth kicks a teargas cannister during the protest in Paris AFP

School students clashed with police in Paris on Thursday during a demonstration against both candidates in the 7 May French presidential election. Meanwhile, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen was to hold a rally in the Riviera city of Nice, while centrist Emmanuel Macron continued campaigning in the north.

Glasses and smoke bombs were thrown at police on Paris's Place de la République on Thursday as several hundred school students staged a "Neither Marine, nor Macron" demonstration.

Police responded with teargas.

The demonstrators styled themselves both "antifascist" and "anticapitalist" and earlier in the morning they had picketed about 20 high schools in the capital.

Members of the far-right Action Française group broke up one picket on the Paris Left Bank.

There were also clashes at a 1,000-strong demonstration in the Brittany regional capital, Rennes.

To read our coverage of France's 2017 presidential election click here

The school students' slogans echo the sentiments of some supporters of hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who failed to make it to the second round despite garnering more than seven million votes.

His campaign is conducting an online consultation to decide whether to advise his voters to vote Macron to prevent Le Pen winning, cast a blank vote or abstain.

Le Pen was up at dawn on Thursday to take a trip on a trawler belonging to a party member in south-east France ahead of a rally in Nice in the evening.

"Leaving Europe as she proposes would mean the end of French fishing. Think about it," Macron commented on Twitter.

Whirlwind at Whirlpool

At a rally in the northern French city of Arras on Wednesday evening, the former banker and economy minister, also slammed Le Pen as "an heiress, born in a château", adding "and she claims to be a woman of the people!"

The meeting followed his chaotic visit to the Whirlpool electrical goods factory in Amiens, where he was booed and greeted with cries of "Marine for president!".

The factory is theatened with closure because the US-based company plans to relocate to Poland and Le Pen has cited it as an example of the evils of globalisation and EU policy.

The National Front [FN) upstaged Macron on Wednesday with a surprise visit to the factory earlier in the day.

She was greeted with cheers and on Thursday she slammed the Macron campaign's claim that the applause came from FN members, also laying into TV channel BFMTV for suggesting that party activists had ensured a warm welcome by taking the workers croissants before she arrived.

Holocaust denial claims dismissed

FN officials on Thursday reacted angrily to reports that Jean-François Jalkh, who has taken over the party's presidency during the election campaign, endorsed the work of a well-known holocaust-denier in a 2005 interview.

Journalists have found a report in an obscure review called Le Temps des Savoirs in which Jalkh is said to have said he had "technical quesitons" about the "problem of the gas chambers".

Citing the work of holocaust-denier Robert Faurisson, he said that it was "impossible" to use the Zyklon B chemical in "mass exterminations", going against the overwhelming historical consensus.

Describing Jalkh as an "honest man", FN vice-president Florian Philippot dismissed the reports as "rather base campaign polemics", while MP Marion Maréchal-Le Pen claimed they were an "attempt at manipulation".

EU wants five million euros of FN

There was more bad news for the party on Thursday when the European parliament raised its estimate of the amount of money its MEPs should pay back to 4,978,122 euros for the period 1 April 2012 to 1 April 2017.

The sum, which was put at 1.9 million euros last year, is for salaries paid to party members for work as parliamentary assistants they are alleged not to have carried out.

