Who are Macron's supporters? [Video]

Supporters of Emmanuel Macron as the result of Sunday's first round of the presidential election come through
Pierre René-Worms
On April 23, Emmanuel Macron qualified for the second round of the French presidential election with 24.01% of votes. RFI met with three Macron's supporters at a rally at Porte de Versailles in Paris just after the results were announced and asked them why they had voted for him.
RFI has also contacted the National Front, whose leader Marine Le Pen is also running in the second round. We're still waiting a response to a request to do a similar report with some of its supporters.