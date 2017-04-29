RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Terrorism Presidential election 2017

Election attack accomplices charged with terror offences

By
media Clément Baur and Mahiedine Merabet Handout / FRENCH POLICE / AFP

Three men suspected of supplying guns for an attack plot thwarted ahead of the first round of France's presidential election have been charged with terror offences, a judicial source said.

The foiled plan in the southern city of Marseille had sparked fears that the closing days of the campaign could be a target for extremists before the April 23 first round in the country's most unpredictable election in decades.

The three men -- a 24-year-old Chechen refugee, as well as Kosovar brothers aged 19 and 35 -- were accused on Friday of participating in a terrorist conspiracy as well as weapons charges, the source said.

Authorities believe they provided help to the alleged attack plotters, 23-year-old Clement Baur and Mahiedine Merabet, 29, notably by supplying weapons.

After searching the suspected plotters' shared Marseille apartment, authorities said they uncovered an Uzi sub-machine gun, pistols, three kilogrammes (6.5 pounds) of TATP explosives and a homemade grenade as well as an Islamic State (IS) group flag.

Baur and Merabet were charged Sunday with participating in a terrorist conspiracy, though authorities have not determined what the alleged plotters planned to target.

Two days after their April 18 arrests, 39-year-old Karim Cheurfi shot dead a policeman on Paris's Champs Elysees avenue before being killed by police gunfire.

A note praising IS was found near his body.

More than 230 people have been killed in a string of jihadist attacks in France since January 2015.

 

