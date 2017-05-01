French press review 1 May 2017

It's May Day and the French press sets the stage for big rallies in several cities by workers clamouring for a massive anti-National Front vote as Marine Le Pen closes in on Centrist Emmanuel Macron days before Sunday's run-off Presidential election.

According to L'Humanité, like in 2002, this year's anniversary has a special significance as the vast majority of labour unions have called for massive protests against the National Front whose flag-bearer is facing pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's run-off Presidential election.

As the presidential hopefuls fine-tuned plans to hold dueling rallies in Paris today, Le Parisien says Marine Le Pen is leaving no stone unturned to close a 19-point gap in voter surveys including a hastily-made decision to appoint sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her Prime Minister right-wing, if she wins on Sunday. Dupont-Aignan is a presidential candidate eliminated in the first round.

Le Figaro has an exclusive with Presidential front runner Emmanuel Macron in which he explains his campaign promise to reconcile the French people after the April 23 first round ballot that saw the elimination of the two main traditional parties from the race.

The right-wing newspaper was keen to find out from the new comer of French politics who he intends to work with as allies to consolidate his government if he fails to secure a majority in upcoming parliamentary elections.

That of course was a question the 39 year old opted to keep for another time, preferring to focus his attention on his drive to defeat National Front leader Marine Le Pen who has made strong gains in the opinion polls since last Sunday's vote.

Fears of a low turn out to elect France's next President which forced Libération to evoke the spirit of April 21st 2002.

That was when millions of French democrats rallied behind President Jacques Chirac to defeat the National Front's Jean Marie Le Pen, after shock first round elimination of Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin. He had been tipped to win the election.

The left-leaning publication warns that this popular momentum seems to be long gone. Libé presents Marine Le Pen's qualification for the run-off as a reflection of the widespread disenchantment with politics by college and university students, jobless countryside folk and struggling families.

Les Echos relays a warning from the respected Institut Montaigne that Madame Le Pen's plans to leave the Euro and reintroduce the Franc which is the pillar of her economic program would have disastrous consequences on economic activity.

The business news daily says the 180 billion euros would be amputated from France's GDP and more than 500.000 jobs lost if she ends up being elected.

Le Parisien says the reluctance of mainstream democrats to endorse Emmanuel Macron, and the trauma of another April 21st, has forced Centrist politician Jean Louis Borloo out of political retirement.

The ex-senior Minister under Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy declared on Sunday, he was terrified by the foot-dragging to support Macron, by some politicians from the right and left.

The hypothesis of a National Front victory remained plausible argued Borloo, citing what he called mechanical effects of the 54th French Republic. The French he warned were so distraught, that many could be tempted by simplistic solutions such as a sanction vote against a so-called “scapegoat”.

Today's l'Equipe explores the boulevard star-studded Paris Saint Germain opened up for Monaco after crashing 3-1 in Nice on Sunday, virtually saying goodbye to the Ligue 1 title. According to the sports daily, the heavy defeat means that Monaco will be proclaimed champions if they score 6 points from their 4 remaining matches.