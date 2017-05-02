French press review 2 May 2017

French unions staged seperate rallies on a chaotic May Day marred by violent attacks on police by radical youths and mixed messages to presidential hopefuls Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

Le Parisien and several other papers carry explosive pictures of a riot police officer engulfed in flames after being hit by a Molotov cocktail with a crowd of colleagues struggling to rescue him. The popular newspaper reports that six police officers were hurt in the clashes.

"Rejection of Le Pen and warning to Macron" headlines l'Humanité in its interpretation of the divided front put up by the unions.

This was after the moderate CFDT and Unsa, marched under banners backing Macron while three others including the large left-wing CGT denounced Le Pen's "France First" vision, stopping short of supporting Macron.

A large "No" to the National Front is splashed across Tuesday's issue of Libération. The paper argues that while the French over the past 30 years accepted the so-called fascist movement to be part of the political landscape, it would be a huge error to allow its flag bearer to become the country's next President.

Les Echos says Marine Le Pen will stop at nothing to achieve her goal as goes around courting political parties she vilified just days earlier.

According to the business newspaper has gone to the extent of making a U-turn on her much-touted plan to pull France out of Europe and the Eurozone, in a desperate move to appease elderly voters fearing for their money.

For L'Opinion, Marine Le Pen's belief that the return to the franc, would trigger an end to mass unemployment and the outsourcing of business is smoke and mirrors.

The right-wing publication says that during the four decades that have witnessed the fraying of France's sovereignty and wealth, it was not the euro, but the so-called national culture of denial and deception which is to blame. A return to the franc will be nothing more than an acknowledgement of impotence, according to l'Opinion.

Le Figaro publishes the very latest opinion polls showing Emmanuel Macron way ahead of Le Pen by 59 to 41% in voter intentions according to a Kantar Sofres-OnePoint survey.

In today's editorial the right-wing daily is already looking beyond Sunday's vote and the tasks awaiting Macron. According to Le Figaro, France needs urgent reforms to avert a dramatic economic melt down

La Croix says it will not remain silent at a moment everyone must rise and speak out. It states that in the face of Marine Le pen's risk abstaining is not enough and it invites France's Catholics to come out and vote for Emmanuel Macron arguing that he is the candidate who is promising to reconcile the country after the divisive and bitter campaign.

L'Humanité reminds left-leaning voters about what is really at stake in Sunday's run-off vote: the risk of getting up the night after, to realize that under Marine Le Pen's "France First" agenda, their friends and neighbours have been thrown out of their homes, their children traumatized and denied access to medical treatment and jobs.

