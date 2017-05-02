Le Pen aides brush off plagiarism accusations

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Swingin' with Lucy Dixon
Lucy Dixon
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
  • media
    International media
    How the international press is reporting the French election
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Spotlight on Asia
  • media
    Global Focus
    Wahab:Tackling food waste in Qatar
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those happy Scandinavians
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017

Le Pen aides brush off plagiarism accusations

By
media Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Villepinte, near Paris, France, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Aides of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Tuesday brushed off criticism of her use of phrases lifted straight from a speech by conservative rival Francois Fillon in her May Day address to supporters.

Florian Philippot, deputy leader of Le Pen's anti-European Union, National Front (FN) party, said the party "completely owned up" to the fact that the speech resembled one by Fillon a month ago - similarities that were mocked by her opponents on social media overnight.

Philippot told Radio Classique that Le Pen's speech was a "nod-and-a-wink" to Fillon's earlier discourse in order to "launch a real debate" concerning French identity.

French newspapers and media all highlighted the similarities between Le Pen's speech at her rally on May 1 and one by Fillon given on April 15 before he was knocked out of the presidential contest.

In a speech to her supporters at a rally north of Paris on Monday, Le Pen - who faces centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron in a final, run-off vote on May 7 - spoke of France's long and proud history and the country's roots in western Europe.

Le Pen mentioned France's "three maritime borders" with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic. That same phrase of France's "three maritime borders" with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic was also used by Fillon on April 15.

Le Pen also described France's borders and ties with "Italy, our sister" - again a phrase used in Fillon's April 15 speech.

Le Pen also evoked a quote from early 20th century French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau which had Clemenceau stating: "Once a soldier of God, and now a soldier of Liberty, France will always be the soldier of the ideal."

That Clemenceau quotation was also used, word-for-word, by Fillon at his April 15 rally.

Le Pen's campaign manager David Rachline also played down plagiarism accusations, painting her speech as a form of tribute to Fillon.

The reference "was appreciated, including by all of Mr Fillon's supporters," Rachline told France 2 television.

Current opinion polls predict that Macron will beat Le Pen on May 7, with Macron seen getting about 60 percent of the votes.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon also failed to get through to the final, second round vote.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.