Macron hits back at tax-haven 'lies' after stormy TV debate with Le Pen

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
What is driving the National Front vote?
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Nice, France, April 27, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    French ex-minister joins African diaspora to reject National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
  • media
    International report
    Why farmers in Zimbabwe are growing maize again
  • media
    International media
    How the international press is reporting the French election
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Spotlight on Asia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017 Marine Le Pen Emmanuel Macron

Macron hits back at tax-haven 'lies' after stormy TV debate with Le Pen

By
media Marine Le Pen (L) fand Emmanuel Macron (R) before the start of the debate Reuters/Eric Feferberg

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is to take legal action over claims that he has a secret account in the Bahamas after his rival Marine Le Pen referred to the rumour in Wednesday evening's televised debate. During a rough-and-tumble TV face-off, the far-right candidate alluded to accusations that Macron's supporters say started on Twitter in the US and spread to France via Russia.

"I hope we don't learn that you have an offshore account in the Bahamas," Le Pen declared towards the end of a debate that was judged to be of an "unprecedented brutality" by the press.

Macron on Thursday denied having any such account and accused the far-right candidate and her National Front (FN) of spreading lies and fake news, "some of them linked to Russian interests".

He filed a case against person or persons unknown for spreading fraudulent rumours and his campaign team has threatened to sue anyone who "repeats this false information" for libel.

According to his campaign team the rumour originated with supporters of US President Donald Trump and spread to Russia via Twitter before spreading to French social media shortly before the debate.

Russian interference alleged

In an echo of allegations of Russian interference in last year's US presidential election, Macron's team has accused Russian media of targeting his campaign with fake news, a charge denied by one of them, Russia Today, in an email to RFI.

The documents referred to as evidence are "crude forgeries", Macron's En Marche ! (Let's Go!) movement said in a statement that announced that legal action was underway.

Le Pen claimed the remark was "not an insinuation" on Thursday.

"I put a question to him. I don't want things to be discovered, perhaps too late, concerning Emmanuel Macron," she told French TV. "Don't we even have the right to put questions to him now?"

FN vice-president Louis Aliot referred to "two American sites who do in fact talk about tax-dodging by M Macron", adding that all would no doubt become clear during the day.

France's anti-corruption watchdog examined Macron's declaration of wealth in March and found no grounds for complaint.

Millions watched but football clashed

The debate was watched by nearly 16.5 million people, a lower audience than for the final debates before the 2007 and 2012 presidential elections, possibly because it clashed with a Monaco-Juventus match on another channel.

It appears to have changed few voters' minds, if a poll by BMFTV is to be believed.

It indicated that 63 percent of the audience found Macron more convincing than Le Pen, roughly the same as the 60 percent support he has had in the polls. 

Globalisation, hatred and lies

Le Pen, who accused her rival of being the "system's sweetheart", "soft on Islamist fundamentalism" and the "candidate of unrestrained globalisation", on Thursday admitted that the confrontation had "shaken up the codes a bit" but insisted that her behaviour was justified to "wake up the French people".

Macron, who hit back with accusations that she was spreading "hatred" and "lies", defended his decision to debate with Le Pen "even if one gets a bit dirty".

To read Macron and Le Pen, what's the difference click here

Mainstream right candidate Jacques Chirac refused to debate with Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie, during the 2002 election, arguing that it would give the FN's ideas more respectability.

Macron said he had thought about Chirac's stance but felt he had to face his opponent.

"You don't get to dispose of all the lies but you kill some of them," he said.

The pair clashed on immigration, Europe, the economy and social rights in a two-and-a-half-hour duel that ended shortly before midnight.

 To read our French presidential election 2017 coverage click here

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.