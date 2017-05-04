RFI in 15 languages

 

What is driving the National Front vote?
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Nice, France, April 27, 2017.
 
Reactions after the debate Macron Le Pen [Video]

media Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron before the start of the debate French TV on May 3rd, 2017 Reuters/Eric Feferberg/Pool

A poll showed 63 percent of the 16.5 million viewers found Macron the most convincing during the debate with Le Pen on French TV Wednesday night. Morning commuters at Paris’s St Lazare train station reacted to the debate and expressed their voting preference for the run-off this Sunday.

