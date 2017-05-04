Reactions after the debate Macron Le Pen [Video]

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron before the start of the debate French TV on May 3rd, 2017
Reuters/Eric Feferberg/Pool
A poll showed 63 percent of the 16.5 million viewers found Macron the most convincing during the debate with Le Pen on French TV Wednesday night. Morning commuters at Paris’s St Lazare train station reacted to the debate and expressed their voting preference for the run-off this Sunday.