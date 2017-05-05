French press review 5 May 2017

With just two days to go to the second round of voting in the French presidential election, the campaign continues to dominate the French dailies. There is also mention of Algeria.

The main headline in Le Monde this morning concerns the strategy of far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen and it is unusually direct: according to the centrist daily, Le Pen is a liar.

Le Monde's editorial says she showed her extremist colours in Wednesday's TV debate, attempting to profit from voter fears, widening existing social divisions, drawing on every worn-out cliché.

The article says the debate was an undignified squabble, because of Le Pen's determination to destroy rather than construct, to undermine rather than convince.

Her approach has always been to threaten and debase her opponents and she has no hesitation about using lying insinuation.

Her economic proposals are, again according to Le Monde, based on monstrously expensive promises, without any attempt to show how they might be financed.

Le Monde says Le Pen has none of the qualities required of a French president. She has a poor grip on reality, she thinks that approximations are facts and she manipulates the truth to suit her own ends.

To prevent her winning on Sunday, the article ends, French voters have a duty to vote for Emmanuel Macron. Indifference is not enough.

The packaging has changed, the product has not

Left-leaning Libération warns that nothing has changed. That's the main headline over a photograph of Marine's father Jean-Marie Le Pen, cofounder of the National Front.

The point, in case we haven't already got it, is that the basic message of closure, exclusion and division has simply been smartened up. The National Front remains what it has always been, a danger.

Catholic Church refuses to join the ranks of the anti-Le Pen

The same Libé has harsh words for the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

Yesterday the leaders of the Protestant, Jewish and Muslim communities issued a common appeal for a vote in favour of Emmanuel Macron.

But the Catholics refused to join in the call for a "generous, tolerant and open" France, explaining that they don't see any need for religious interference in the political domain. Which might surprise some who remember Catholic Church involvement in the debate about marriage for everyone. But that's another story.

Poll of polls shows Macron to be home and dry

The tone is upbeat over at right-wing Le Figaro, where the main headline reads "Le Pen runs aground, Macron steams ahead".

The latest statistics support Le Figaro's enthusiasm, an opinion poill in the conservative daily giving Macron 62 percent of votes on Sunday, against 38 for Le Pen.

Opinion polls are worth what they're worth, but Le Figaro has combined the results of no fewer than 17 separate and completely independent investigations carried out over the period since the first round. And Macron is never worse than winner with 59 percent, at best winner with 64 percent.

However, we've been fooled by polls in the past and need to keep in mind the large number of people who may not vote at all or who choose to vote for neither candidate. Another opinion poll suggests that as many as 25 percent of voters will abstain on Sunday, a serious number but less than the 31 percent who stayed away from the second round of the presidential poll back in 1969.

The standard wisdom is that National Front voters always show up, so abstention will not be a problem for Marine Le Pen. It could be a problem for Emmanuel Macron.

Huge level of abstention expected in Algerian poll

Abstention seems to have been a real problem in Algeria yesterday, where voters were called to elect a new parliament. Libération suggests that, given the choice between more of the same or more of the same, many voters simply decided to stay at home.

The left-leaning daily suggests that the poor turn out reflects the conviction that superficial political change won't alter Algeria's huge social problems.

The results should be known tomorrow.