What is driving the National Front vote?
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Nice, France, April 27, 2017.
 
France
France Presidential election 2017 Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen

Le Pen heckled in Reims on last day of French presidential campaign

By
media Graffiti and a picture of Karl Marx deface a Marine Le Pen poster in Paris AFP

Boos and jeers met French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on a visit to the historic city of Reims on Friday, the last day of campaigning before Sunday's deciding round in a hotly contested election. Her rival Emmanuel Macron was taken to task by trade unionists on a visit to the south-west.

Le Pen was greeted with cries of "Marine, give back the money!" - a reference to the European parliament's dispute with Le Pen over parliamentary assistants' salaries - when she visited Reims Cathedral, where several French monarchs were crowned.

Two top officials of her National Front (FN) - vice-president Florian Philippot and her campaign director David Rachline - had to leave the cathedral surrounded by bodyguards.

"Macron's troublemakers won't stop us paying homage to France and her thousand-year history," Philippot tweeted, although most of the protesters were reported to be supporters of left-winger Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

On Thursday Le Pen and her supporters were pelted with eggs on a visit to Brittany, although none hit her.

Macron warned of opposition if elected

Macron ran into trouble with the left, too, on a visit to the south-west, although no projectiles were thrown.

When he visited a glass factory in the city of Albi, trade unionists accused him of being the "bankers' candidate" and vowed to fight his plan to continue the pro-business labour reforms started under the incumbent Socialist government.

The leader of the CGT union, Pierre Martinez, laid into both Macron and Le Pen in an interview with Libération newspaper published Friday.

Le Pen's protectionism would build walls around France while letting companies off the hook for "social dumping", he said.

"She pits workers against each other, while the answer is to improve the rights of employees all around the world," he went on.

But he also vowed to fight Macron's labour reform plan and criticised his proposal to cut social security contributions, warning that health care would suffer from the lost income.

Read Macron and Le Pen, what's the difference? click here

Macron, whose share in the polls has risen after Le Pen's widely criticised performance in Wednesday's TV debate, showed no sign of changing tack to attract left-wing voters, vowing that he would not "give in to pressure".

Responding to an open letter in Le Monde by documentary-maker François Ruffin that warned him he was "hated" by many working-class people, he pointed out that Ruffin is to stand in an election for Mélenchon's movement.

"Don't be intimidated by political activists coming from the extremes," he told RTL radio.

Man arrested for cyberattacks on FN

A man has been arrested and confessed to hacking Le Pen's campaign site, marine2017.fr, prosecutors said on Friday.

The site has been subject of numerous attacks, leading the party to lodge a legal complaint, the FN said on Friday.

It claimed to have identified several individuals "close to far-left circles" involved in the cyberattacks and passed the names on to the police.

Macron's campaign also says it has been subjected to cyberattacks and claims that many of them originated in Russia.

Maréchal-Le Pen angered by Obama intervention

Former US president Barack Obama joined the fray on Thursday with a message of support for Macron, praising him for appealing to “people’s hopes and not their fears”.

The intervention angered Marine Le Pen's niece, Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, who is one of two MPs who support the FN"It's absolutely incredible that a former American president can come and interfere so directly in French politics," she commented on Friday, adding that it showed that Macron's foreign policy would be dominated by Atlanticism and the "warmongering" of the Nato military alliance.

To read our French presidential election 2017 coverage click here

