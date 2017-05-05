Retouched photos to be signposted in French anti-anorexia fight

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
What is driving the National Front vote?
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Nice, France, April 27, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Fanfaraï lights up Paris
  • media
    Culture in France
    Doisneau: The Vogue Years exhibition
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    French ex-minister joins African diaspora to reject National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
  • media
    International report
    Why farmers in Zimbabwe are growing maize again
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
RFI off air in Accra

RFI's broadcasts are temporarily off the air in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, due to technical reasons that also affect the BBC. They will be resumed as soon as possible.

France
Health Fashion France Advertising

Retouched photos to be signposted in French anti-anorexia fight

By
media Paris Fashion Week in 2016 - models will have to undergo regular medicals because they are considered at risk of having eating disorders Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Fashion photos will have to carry a notification if they have been retouched to make models look slimmer and models will have to have a medical certificate to work, according to a decree aimed at fighting eating disorders published in France Friday.

From 1 October the phrase "Retouched photo" will have to accompany digitally modified pictures published in advertising, the media, on the internet and in catalogues if the retouching "has changed the physical appearance of models", a law published today rules.

And, as from Saturday, models practicing their profession in France will have to undergo a medical examination every two years and be issued with a medical certificate certifying that their they are in good enough health to work.

Particular attention will be paid to their body mass index (BMI), which is calculated by dividing their weight by the square of their height.

The World Health Organisation considers a person underweight if their BMI is below 18.5 and seriously underweight if it is below 16.

The measure aims to combat the "promotion of inaccessible ideals of beauty and prevent anorexia among young people" as well as protecting models, who are judged to be in particular danger of eating disorders, France's health ministry says.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.