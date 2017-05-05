RFI in 15 languages

 

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Nice, France, April 27, 2017.
 
Urgent
RFI off air in Accra

RFI's broadcasts are temporarily off the air in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, due to technical reasons that also affect the BBC. They will be resumed as soon as possible.

France
Law France Gender

Top French court rules against recognising neutral gender

By
media Gender-neutral model Petr Nitka from the Czech Republic at a fashion show in Mumbai, India AFP

French official documents will not recognise a neutral gender, the country's highest appeals court ruled on Thursday, rejecting the case of a 65-year-old psychotherapist who argued they were neither a man or a woman.

The court turned down an appeal by the psychotherapist, who uses the pseudonym Gaetan and won a case in Tours, eastern France, two years ago, only to lose in a regional appeals court.

On Thursday the Cour de Cassation in Paris concluded that French law does not allow judges to recognise a neutral gender.

Any judicial recognition of a sex outside the categories of male or female would have "profound repercussions on rules of French law", necessitating a slew of legislative changes, the court said.

Intersex people have characteristics such as chromosomes or sexual organs that don't clearly fit the typical definitions of male or female.

According to the United Nations, between 0.05 and 1.7 percent of the global population is intersex, about the same proportion as people who have red hair.

Sometimes this is apparent at birth, while at other times it becomes noticeable at puberty and in cases linked to chromosomes it may not be physically evident.

The court Thursday said the plaintiff has, "in the eyes of outsiders, the appearance and social behaviour of someone of the male sex".

New York last year issued the first-ever US birth certificate marked "intersex".

