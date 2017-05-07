French weekly magazines review 7 May 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ancient writing and old plumbing
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ancient writing and old plumbing
  • media
    World music matters
    Fanfaraï lights up Paris
  • media
    Culture in France
    Doisneau: The Vogue Years exhibition
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    French ex-minister joins African diaspora to reject National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
French press review Press review

French weekly magazines review 7 May 2017

By
media DR

Before a polling station opens in today's presidential decider, the magazines are already looking forward to the next big electoral bash, in June, when French voters will choose their new parliament.

The questions are many: will the winner of today's poll manage to construct a workable majority in the National Assembly? Will the loser have sufficient impetus to forge an opposition coalition? How will Jean-Luc Mélenchon's strong showing in the presidential race translate into parliamentary seats? What about the conservative Les Républicains? Will they recover from the Fillon fiasco or simply break up around several unconvincing contenders for party leadership? And what about the Socialists, deeply divided, humiliated in this election, squeezed between a liberal centre and a suddenly triumphant hard left?

The only certainty is that the new line up in the National Assembly is going to look very different from the old one.

What options now for the mainstreal right?

Weekly magazine Le Point attempts to analyse the options facing the mainstream right. The first thing Les Républicans need is a new boss. The problem, says Le Point, is that there is no shortage of pretenders. The magazine cover features eight party luminaries, from the low-watt populist Laurent Wauquiez to the solid and serious Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet.

But some of the other would-be conservative leaders are waiting to see if they get a call from the new president, with a view to participating in the next government. Which leaves them in a delicate position, to say the best of it. Those who haven't already put on their life jackets will have to construct a policy that is neither moderate xenophobia nor moderate socialism. And then pull the two wings of the right together.

As Le Point's analysis makes clear, the mainstream conservative movement in France is having its ideological space increasingly invaded by the far-right National Front, and seems incapable of defending its own heritage through a fear of appearing to be politically incorrect.

June is going to come very quickly for the survivors of the presidential shipwreck.

Crusty commentators suggest France is going down the tubes

Anyway, it's going to take more than a new president and a new-look National Assembly to save us.

The magazine L'Express gives the front-page honours to two crusty commentators, the philosopher Alain Finkielkraut and the former revolutionary Régis Debray, asking them to speculate on the future of France.

The news is not good.

The two old boys think that the political arena is now dominated by image and media impact at the expense of debate about real policies. We shouldn't expect to saved by those we elect.

The nation is being increasingly Americanised . . . in culture, language and in the primordial power of business. Worse, the American version of democracy is now presented as the global standard.

And then there is the threat posed by militant islam, active and dangerous in different ways in Mossul or Raqqa, and in the suburbs of Paris and Brussels. While we may have the military might to win the war against Islamic State in the Middle East, do we have the social vision to win the more crucial battle closer to home?

Finally, says Alain Finkielkraut, we may have more to fear from social disintegration than from religious extremism.

And the two lads end their joyful catalogue of potential disasters by looking at the dangerously unstable global geopolitical environment.

Hungry man jailed for stealing food

Satirical paper Le Canard Enchaîné meanwhile reports from the real world that a young Congolese illegal immigrant was recently sentenced to two weeks in jail for attempting to steal a packet of cakes and some sausages from a supermarket in Bordeaux. He was so hungry that he ripped open the packets and started to eat their contents in full view of the security staff who arrested him. That elevated the crime from simple theft to aggravated larceny involving the destruction of property.

The judge rejected the fact that the man was hungry as immaterial. But at least he had the humanity to reduce the charge to simple theft.

The total value of the goods stolen and maliciously destroyed was estimated at less than 10 euros.

Things are even worse than Finkielkraut and Debray suspect.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.