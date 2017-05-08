RFI in 15 languages

 

France
Presidential election 2017 France Emmanuel Macron

Macron celebrates amid reactions in France and abroad

By
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron joined his supporters on Sunday evening at the Louvre in Paris. Up to 40,000 flag-waving people were estimated to have gathered in front of the glass pyramid to celebrate their candidate’s win. They welcomed him to strains of Beethoven’s Hymn to Joy then later sang the national anthem. Meanwhile, several European leaders quickly reacted to Macron’s election.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tweeted her congratulations, saying Macron's win was a "victory for a strong united Europe".

Macron told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Sunday after the result that he would travel to Berlin soon for talks.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted his congratulations on Macron's "big win", saying he looked forward to working with him.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, told Macron: "I am delighted that the ideas you defended of a strong and progressive Europe, which protects all its citizens, will be those that you will carry into your presidency".

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said: "France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new president."

Among French reactions, here is a sample:

Outgoing President François Hollande says Macron's victory shows that a majority of French people wished to unite around "values of the republic".

Up to 40,000 flag-waving people were estimated to have gathered in front of the glass pyramid to celebrate their candidate's win.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says the French have chosen to let France keep its place at the heart of Europe.

Socialist Environment Minister Ségolène Royal says Macron's victory signals change and offers hope.

Former socialist prime minister Manuel Valls callsfor a broad presidential parliamentary majority to be built around Macron.



But there were many dissenting voices:

Socialist minister Najat Vallaud Belkacem says Macron is "a weak" president, many people voted for him by default.

Florian Philippot, deputy leader of the National Front, says Macron's win is victory of financial oligarchy.

Designated leader of the right-wing Republicans Party Francois Baroin says he will be in opposition to Macron in June legislative elections.

Republicans MP Bruno Le Maire says Macron must work to bring people together, including those who did not vote for him.

Former hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon warns Macron will destroy the French social system and calls on his voters to mobilise for parliamentary elections in June.

France's biggest trade union CFDT says Macron must not turn a deaf ear to voters' social concerns.

Hardline CGT trade union calls for demonstration on May 8 to mark start of Macron presidency.

Hardline Force Ouvrière trade union says labour reforms will be a revealing first test for Macron.

Head of French employers’ federation (MEDEF) Pierre Gattaz said on Twitter that he hopes Macron's victory will mark a true renewal for the
country.

Paris’ main mosque says Macron's election gives hope to French Muslims that they can live in harmony with their compatriots.

To read our French presidential election 2017 coverage click here.
 

