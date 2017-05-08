French press review 8 May 2017

French press hails Emmanuel Macron after his resounding victory in Sunday's French Presidential election, but sounds a note of caution about the daunting task ahead.

"Well played, Republic scores resounding victory in final battle after being undermined and shoved around, by a party of intolerance" crows Libération.

According to the left-leaning daily, Macron's convincing win was a blunt message to die-hard xenophobes that France doesn't want them.

According to Libé a daunting challenge awaits the new President - that of filling the gap separating "feel good France" from "the worst off and citizens left behind".

Le Monde's website carried Macron's picture in the foreground, with defeated rival Le Pen in shadow, the headline quoting Macron as saying: "I will defend France, its vital interests and its image."

But the paper also voices reservations about Macron's success pointing to the fact that large numbers of French citizens did not cast ballots for for the candidate but against the far -right not forgetting the record 23 % abstention rate.

For the influential Le Monde, Emmanuel Macron will be the President whose legitimacy will be questioned as soon as he emerged from the polling station.

But according to Le Figaro "seizing the keys of the Elysée Palace after flooring Marine Le Pen, is already an incredible exploit for someone who just three years ago was unknown to the general public.

The right-wing paper marvels at the unparalleled audacity that enable the young man without a party and followers to knock over everyone including friends, foes, rivals and the old traditional parties as he made his way to the Elysée Palace.

Le Figaro also comments about the scene of desolation left behind by "Superstar Macron, a Socialist party in shreds, the conservatives torn between fascination for Macron and a desire to oppose him, and the National Front forced back into the role of "ideal opposition".

L'Humanité interprets Emmanuel Macron's pledge to act quickly in tackling the country's issue as a sign of weakness. According to the Communist daily, the vast majority of citizens who voted for him in the first round did so by default adding that there was an absence of conviction in his win during the runoff vote.

According to La Croix, whatever happens Emmanuel Macron should never forget the factors that led to him scoring one of the highest victories under the 5th Republic the fact that citizens chose him not out of conviction but because of a determination to cast aside the threat posed by the National Front.

Les Echos says that watching France smile again is truly a great source of relief. With the election of Emmanuel Macron, by more than 65 percent of ballots cast, it explains, growling France finally managed to ward off the populist mentality which seemed to be gaining ground in the Western world.

The choice was clear, says the economic newspaper. According to Les Echos, in Macron, the people picked the perfect anti-Trump, a pro-European reformists, who despite his inexperience succeeded in out-foxing the old political establishment and managed to elude the traps littering his way during the “nauseating campaign”.

