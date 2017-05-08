Who is Emmanuel Macron anyway?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ancient writing and old plumbing
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 00h00 - 02h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/08 00h00 GMT
  • 02h00 - 04h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/08 02h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/07 17h00 GMT
  • 19h00 - 21h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/07 19h00 GMT
  • 21h00 - 22h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/07 21h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ancient writing and old plumbing
  • media
    World music matters
    Fanfaraï lights up Paris
  • media
    Culture in France
    Doisneau: The Vogue Years exhibition
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    French ex-minister joins African diaspora to reject National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • President-elect Emmanuel Macron to be inaugurated next Sunday - Hollande
France
France Presidential election 2017

Who is Emmanuel Macron anyway?

By
media French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron waves to supporters next to his wife Brigitte Trogneux on May 7, 2017, in Le Touquet, northern France, after voting for the second round of the French presidential election PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

The new French president-elect was little known abroad until recently, having never before been elected to public office. Born in 1977, the former investment banker is backed by a new political movement, En Marche! (On the Move), that he set up just a year ago.

A former member of outgoing President Hollande’s Socialist party, he has been compared to Tony Blair. But what else do we know about him?

In his unorthodox private life and short political career, France's new president Emmanuel Macron has battled conventions and broken with traditions.

The 39-year-old son of two doctors from the northeastern city of Amiens -- set to be the youngest president in French history -- breaks the mould of a traditional French leader, apart from his elite education in some of the country's best universities.

Firstly, he is married to his former teacher, glamorous 64-year-old Brigitte Trogneux, a divorced mother of three children whom he fell in love with as a schoolboy.

Their relationship has been a subject of fascination, often encouraged by the media-savvy Macron, in French glossy magazines.

Trogneux divorced her then husband and marry the young prodigy in 2007.

"At the age of 17, Emmanuel said to me: 'Whatever you do, I will marry you!'," Trogneux told Paris Match magazine last April.

Some have found the relationship difficult to believe despite numerous appearances together in glossy magazines, forcing Macron to repeatedly laugh off rumours he is gay.

He has also charted one of the most unlikely paths to the presidency in modern history, from virtual unknown three years ago to leader with no established political party behind him.

The philosophy, literature and classical music lover launched his independent movement En Marche ("On The Move") only 12 months ago, which he said was "neither of the left nor the right".

This unusual positioning for France, which has seen him borrow economic policies from the right coupled with social measures from the left, was initially met with cynicism.

"There is a left and a right... and that's a good thing, that's how our democracy functions," ex-prime minister Manuel Valls said after En Marche launched. "It would be absurd to want to remove those differences."

Others saw the ambitious former investment banker, who was then economy minister in Socialist President Francois Hollande's government, as too young and too inexperienced to have serious presidential ambitions.

Few apart from his loyal core of advisors believed that he had the ability to triumph in 2017 at the age of 39, a year younger than Napoleon Bonaparte when he took power in 1804.

Momentum

But Macron pressed on, using his image as a dynamic young moderniser to draw in thousands of volunteers to En Marche, which was modelled partly on the grassroots movement of ex-US president Barack Obama in 2008.

After resigning from his job as economy minister in August, he set about writing his pre-election book "Revolution" and then finally declared he was running for president on November 16.

"We can't respond with the same men and the same ideas," he said at a jobs training centre in a gritty Parisian suburb.

A giant meeting at a convention centre in southern Paris in December was an early warning to rivals -- and led to widespread mockery of Macron who ended the rally screaming, arms aloft, as he basked in the adoration.

Since then, he has benefited from the woes of the Socialist party and a scandal that engulfed one-time favourite Francois Fillon from the rightwing Republicans party, the other mainstream force in French politics.

Already hated?

As a student, Macron worked as an assistant to a famous French philosopher and followed a well-worn path through France's elite public universities including the ENA, which has groomed many leaders.

After first working as a civil servant in the finance ministry, he then went into investment banking, where he earned millions at Rothschild putting together mergers and acquisitions.

Opponents have targeted this period of his career as proof he is part of the "global capitalist elite". His self-assurance, expensive suits and defence of entrepreneurs has offered further ammunition.

"I've spoken with hundreds of people and you can feel it in the air: you are already hated," one far-left critic, Francois Ruffin, wrote last week in an article in Le Monde newspaper.

He is also frequently criticised for being too vague or intellectual in his speeches, which are often long and peppered with literary references or poetry.

While at ease among ordinary voters, Macron has been accused of being condescending in the past, whether referring to "illiterate" abattoir workers, "alcoholic" laid-off workers or the "poor people" who travel on buses.

In an infamous exchange, when confronted by a protester in a T-shirt in May last year, he lost his cool, saying: "The best way to buy yourself a suit is to work."
 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.