French President-elect Emmanuel Macron starts feeling the heat of his new "no rest" life even before he moves into the Elysée Palace.

The regional newspaper Midi Libre observes, with a note of bewilderment, that Macron is already under pressure as he begins the painstaking process of selecting his party's candidates for next month's parliamentary elections.

La Croix describes the crucial polls scheduled on June 11 and 18 as a litmus test for the newly-elected president desperate to avoid a possible cohabitation that will break the momentum of his promise to reform the country and bring positive change to the lives of the French people.

According to Libération, Emmanuel Macron is fully aware that a term of office which begins badly ends badly. According to the left-wing publication, he probably learnt that lesson during his time as President François Hollande's economy minister.

If he gets his way, according to Libé, Macron could end up a the head of a bipartisan majority composed of Centrists pro-Europeans, social-liberals against an opposition made up of right-wing nationalists, anti-Europeans and a radical left with traditional Conservatives and Sociliasts abandoned on the balcony of political history.

Such a development could see a surge in ideological confrontations between those who condone globalization under its current form and those who reject it.

For Le Figaro, that's a laudable initiative for a President who aspires to undertake a quick reform of the labour code as soon as in July. The right-wing paper satirizes about Emmanuel Macron's excitement about "being on the Move, arguing that the right move he needs to make is to act quickly.

Yet Le Figaro writes that the key question about who he will govern with remains unanswered with just weeks to go to next month’s parliamentary elections.

Le Parisien remains hopeful, arguing that it has never happened under the 5th French Republic for voters to deny a freshly elected President the absolute majority he needs to implement his manifesto.

Still it warns that in a country where politics have been turned on its head, another victory for Emmanuel Macron looks increasingly like a new 'mission impossible".

Libération says the traditional parties -- the Socialists and Republicans despite their first-round elimination from the Presidential polls, could still have the last word, by winning the parliamentary elections, which would spoil Macron's victorious momentum.

It is up to Macron's 20 million voters to decide whether they prefer a sterile cohabitation to a fertile partnership or a coherent majority to an ungovernable parliament, according to the regional publication Ouest France.

For Le Monde, the new optimistic President of this country needs to demonstrate very quickly and through very concrete signals that he has understood the message delivered during the campaign.

L'Humanité, says "the 39 year-old monarch" elected by default and whose agenda won the backing of just 20 percent of voters is weaker than one would expect.

The Communist daily says it is for a reason that it will remain vigilant and wage a blitzkrieg against the Macron administration, especially over his plan to fast-track labour reform.

And for that the Communist newspaper the upcoming parliamentary elections must become the "mother of all political battles" to be waged against the Macron administration.