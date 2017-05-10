RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Using dogs to sniff-out breast cancer
Sniffer dog
 
Latest news
France
France Press review

French press review 10 May 2017

By
media

French commentators scrutinize the first steps of President-Elect Emmanuel Macron as he begins the screening of his cabinet short list and candidates vying to stand for his "On the Move" party in next month's Parliamentary Elections,

 La Croix looks up to Monsieur Macron for so-called gestures of good management so as to inspire the confidence of France's European partners in his administration.

That, according to the Catholic daily means less austerity and more investments and development.

Le Monde says the big issue in the new President's mind is how to finish off the European monetary union. According to the newspaper, there is little he can do about it before German elections in the autumn.

But, as it explains, before then, President Macron will have time to introduce his first reforms and demonstrate that France under his watch is worthy of confidence.

According to Le Monde it will then be easier to convince Berlin that it is time to go much further in the consolidation of the Eurozone.

Le Figaro sheds more light on President Macron's character in an editorial which sounds very much like part of a charm operation from the conservative Republicans eyeing a cohabitation with the new President if they score an absolute majority in next month’s parliamentary elections.

According to the right-wing newspaper, Macron's success is based on his personality and his ability to reject extremism.

For Le Figaro, while he has the momentum he needs to transform his popularity into concrete political gains during the upcoming legislative elections.

L'Humanité remains pessimistic about the new political landscape taking shape in France in the aftermaths of the Presidential election.

According to the Communist daily, the re-composition taking place is to say the least nothing more than a decay -- a Socialist party lying in shreds, torn apart by President Francois Hollande's 5-year rule and abandoned by the likes of ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls who declared the party dead and made known plans to stand under a Presidential majority ticket in the parliamentary elections.

Some papers satirize about the offer of services Valls and right-wing lawmaker Bruno Le Maire made to the President-elect Macron.

Libération describes Valls and Le Maire as two faces of the encroachment taking place adding that such lack of loyalty by leading politicians will only accelerate the decomposition of the traditional parties.

Meanwhile, Le Figaro points to some coherence in Valls' decision with regard to his deeper electoral interests of his Evry home constituency.

For the conservative daily, he is facing double punishment: anger and incomprehension from the party members he is quitting and contempt and compassion from movement he wants to join.

According to La Nouvelle République du Centre ouest, the problem of the former premier lies in the fact that he no longer incarnates renewal, following the serious degradation of his image, resulting from his resignation to run for the Elysée, a decision which forced President François Hollande not to seek re-election.

The regional publication says he now "wears the mask of a traitor" by member of the Socialist party already proclaimed "dead" by Le Parisien/Aujourd'hui en France.

 

 

 

 

 

 
