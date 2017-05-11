Ex-soldier who planned attack at French airbase supports IS

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
Soul Bang’s
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    Culture in France
    Using theatre to promote peace and neutralise extreme nationalism
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Ugandan survivor speaks out against human trafficking
  • media
    International report
    Using dogs to sniff-out breast cancer
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ancient writing and old plumbing
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Islamic State Terrorism

Ex-soldier who planned attack at French airbase supports IS

By
media Road signs near the airbase 105 in Evreux where the suspect prepared an attack Charly Triballeau/AFP

A former French soldier, arrested last week near an airbase, proclaimed allegiance to Islamic State (IS) armed group and admitted he was planning an attack, in a letter seen by the French news agency AFP on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was seized two days before France's presidential election run-off vote, is said to be psychologically unstable.

He was arrested close to an airbase at Evreux, northwest of Paris by police who found guns hidden nearby and several IS flags in his car.

"My name is Alain Feuillerat, a Muslim soldier defending my fatherland," he said in the message seen by AFP.

"I was preparing, with Allah's help, an attack against the Evreux-Fauville airbase," in the one-and-a-half page letter which mixed criticism of France with religious statements.

The same text was found on a computer memory stick in his car, according to a source close to the enquiry.

"This attack was not designed to kill the maximum number of people but above all to show our determination," he continued in the message which was dated April 27 but posted in the mail on May 5, the day of his arrest.

The computerised message had two photos attached. One showed the suspect dressed as an Islamic State armed group fighter, the other was a photo of his French passport.

Feuillarat, 34, remains in detention and was on Monday charged with a terrorist act and with attempting to break into a military area.

Since being detained he has admitted planning an attack in France because, he said, he was unable to join up with IS fighters in Syria.

The former soldier quit the army in 2013 after ten years of service.

He converted to Islam and had been under close surveillance since 2014 due to his radicalisation.

France has been hit by a string of Islamist attacks, most claimed by IS, since 2015, with over 230 people killed in all.

The presidential election went off without a hitch on Sunday but the prior campaigning was overshadowed by security worries.

Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old Frenchman, shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others on the Champs Elysees avenue days before the first round of voting in April, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State armed group. Cheurfi was killed by police gunfire.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.