France bans police use of grenades that killed dam protester

France has officially banned police from using stun grenades of the type that killed green protester Rémi Fraisse at a camp at the site of a controversial dam in the south of the country.

The French Interior Ministry issued a decree on Thursday officially making the ban on the use of F1 stun grenades permanent.

Their use was suspended two days after 21-year-old Fraisse's death on 26 October 2014 in Sivens, south-west France.

After examining the case, rights ombudsman Jacques Toubon asked the ministry to stop using the grenades in December 2016.

The dam project was scrapped but another smaller version is being examined.

The victim's family say they fear that the legal case into Fraisse's death may be dropped.

The gendarme who fired the grenade believed to have killed was questioned in March 2016 but not charged.

An internal report had already cleared him of responsibility, saying that necessary warning was given before the missile was fired.