President-elect Macron deepens French Socialists' crisis

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
Massimo Allegri is trying to lead Juventus to a sixth straight Italian title.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Magin Diaz
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    International report
    Pedestrian zone in Belgium: Brussels vs Ghent
  • media
    Culture in France
    Using theatre to promote peace and neutralise extreme nationalism
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Emmanuel Macron Presidential election 2017 Socialist Party

President-elect Macron deepens French Socialists' crisis

By
media Former prime minister Manuel Valls (R) with President-elect Emmanuel Macron while they were still in government Reuters/Thibault Camus/Pool/File Photo

France's president-elect Emmanuel Macron has plunged the already-demoralised Socailist Party (PS) deeper into crisis with the list of 428 parliamentary candidates of his newly formed party, The Republic on the Move (LREM). Twenty Socialist MPs have been endorsed but 150 places have been left vacant in the hope of attracting defectors from the mainstream parties.

A number of Socialist MPs and ministers backed Macron's presidential bid, in some cases even before their own candidate, Benoît Hamon, had been squeezed out in the first round.

Some 20 of them, including Macron's spokesperson Richard Ferrand, have already been endorsed and no LREM candidate has been named for the constituencies of several ministers, including Marisol Touraine (health), Jean-Marie Le Guen (development) and government spokesperson Stéphane Le Foll.

After a week of hesitation, LREM has decided not to stand a candidate against former prime minister Manuel Valls, who is in the process of being expelled from the Socialist Party for declaring that he wished to stand for the president-elect's party.

LREM's ban on candidates standing for a third term of office prevent it endorsing Valls but it is not opposing him because "we don't want to give the impression of humiliating him", according to Ferrand.

Socialists struggle to survive

Widespread disillusionment with the government's record, which led to seven million voters backing hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and Hamon's humiliating 6.35 percent, have cast doubt over whether the Socialist Party can survive.

In an apparent change of line from declarations before the presidential election, Macron last week said that nobody would have to "tear up their membership card" of another party to be endorsed by LREM.

But neither the Socialists nor the mainstream right Republicans see the question that way.

"People who stand under the On the Move label will face a [Socialist] candidate," Hamon ally Pascal Cherki said after a national executive meeting on Tuesday.

Republicans threaten expulsions

Macron will have to form an interim government ahead of the parliamentary election and is reported to be seeking ministers from the Republicans.

He may also need to form a coalition after the election if LREM does not win a majority of seats.

Former agriculture and European affairs minister Bruno Le Maire, who is considering standing as an LREM candidate, was warned that he would be expelled from the Republicans, by elections campaign organiser François Baroin this week.

Both the Republicans and their allies the UDI have told their members that they will stand candidates against them if they defect.

Mélenchon causes upsets in Marseille

Mélenchon added to the Socialists' woes this week by declaring that he would stand against a sitting MP in Marseille.

"I don't want to weaken the PS, I want to replace it," he said at a press conference.

His opponent, Patrick Menucci, accused him of being an outsider who had "refused to declare support for the democrats' candidate, M Macron" against the National Front in the presidential deciding round.

The hard-left candidate has his own problems, having failed to reach an electoral agreement with the Communist Party, which, after some internal debate, backed him in his bid for the presidency.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.