Macron ally Bayrou hails advances after elections spat

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Vive la France! Vive la République!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Magin Diaz
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    International report
    Pedestrian zone in Belgium: Brussels vs Ghent
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Emmanuel Macron François Bayrou Presidential election 2017 Parliament

Macron ally Bayrou hails advances after elections spat

By
media François Bayrou after the emergency executive meeting of Modem on Friday evening AFP

French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's party dismissed a spat with key ally François Bayrou as a "storm in a teacup" after an agreement that the centrist leader hailed as "solid and balanced" over how many members of his Modem party would be standing for parliament in June.

"Things have calmed down today," Benjamin Griveaux, the spokesman for Macron's rebaptised The Republic on the Move (LREM) party said on Saturday. "Solutions have been found. There were places where there were difficulties but it was a storm in a teacup."

Griveaux was speaking at Paris Quai Branly museum, where LREM candidates were meeting to prepare for June's parliamentary elections and endorse the list of 428 candidates announced on Thursday.

On Friday Bayrou had refused to accept the list, claiming that an agreement that 120 Modem members would feature on it had been broken.

But, after an emergency meeting of his party's executive committee, he declared that "steps forward" had been made.

Several Modem members were added to the list on Thursday evening and President François Hollande's communications director, Gaspard Gantzer, withdrew his candidacy for a constituency in the Breton capital, Rennes, on Friday.Bayrou said he would be replaced by a member of his party, while Ferrand tweeted "Respect" to Gantzer, a Parisian, for "lucidly assessing local hostility".

No LREM-backed candidates have yet been named in 148 constituencies.

Juppé denies deal

Both Macron's supporters and former prime minister Alain Juppé, a member of the mainstream right Republicans party, denied having reached an agreement on the makeup of the interim government the president must name next week.

RTL radio earlier reported they had agreed that Juppé supporter Edouard Philippe, an MP from Normandy, would be prime minister.

Hoping to attract some Republicans into its ranks, LREM has not nominated anyone to stand against several sitting MPs, notably former agriculture minister Bruno Le Maire, angering party heavyweights like National Assembly whip Christian Jacob, who accused themof petty political manoeuvring.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.