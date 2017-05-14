French broadcaster back on air after ban for calling for Macron vote

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Vive la France! Vive la République!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Magin Diaz
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    International report
    Pedestrian zone in Belgium: Brussels vs Ghent
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Broadcasting Presidential election 2017 Press freedom

French broadcaster back on air after ban for calling for Macron vote

By
media Audrey Pulvar Public domain/Georges Biard

A top French journalist suspended from broadcasting for calling for a vote for Emmanuel Macron to stop Marine Le Pen was back on air on Sunday but without the right to interview politicians.

Audrey Pulvar, one of France's best-known broadcast journalists, was suspended by the CNews channel on 27 April after signing a petition entitled "Feminists, we don't want the National Front. We're voting for Emmanuel Macron".

The channel argued that she had violated journalistic ethics by saying which candidate she would vote for.

Pulvar stood by her decision, calling the National Front "a party that remains on the extreme right, racist and xenophobic".

She was surprised that so few other journalists had signed, she said.

Anti-racist group SOS-Racisme came to her defence, as did some politicians, including Families Minister Laurence Rossignol, who launched the petition.

Pulvar, who was born in the French overseas terrritory of Martinique and was at one time the partner of Socialist politician Arnaud Montebourg, announced on Sunday that she would be back on air for her regular broadcast 6.00pm broadcast.

The programme would discuss the news with philosophers and economists but not politicians, she said.

"When I signed this petition I know there would be consequences, not necessarily agreeable ones," she told Le Parisien newspaper.

CNews confirmed that her suspension was lifted but that she could not interview politicians to avoid accusations of bias.

But the ban will not last forever, it added.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.