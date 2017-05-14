Macron at French presidential palace for investiture

Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Elysée presidential palace at 10.00am for his investiture as the 26th president of France's post-war Fifth Republic. Outgoing president François Hollande greeted him with a handshake.

François Hollande greets Emmanuel Macron RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Macron and Hollande talked to each other in private after shaking hands, as military bands played outside.

France's nuclear codes and other state secrets are transmitted during the traditional tête-à-tête.

The pair, who know each other since Macron worked in Hollande's presidential office from 2012 to 2014, talked for one hour and seven minutes, breaking the previous record of 45 minutes.

Afterwards Macron was awarded the Grand-Croix de la Légion d'Honneur and went to the room in the presidential palace where the investiture takes place, where he was greeted with the words "M le Président de la République" and a tune specially composed by Camille Saint Saëns for this ceremony.

300 guests including murdered police officer's partner

The 300 guests invited to witness the ceremony included top civil servants, members of Macron's Republic on the Move party, some Nobel prize winners and members of his family and that of his wife, Brigitte.

Macron's wife, Brigitte, arrives at the Elysée RFI/Pierre René-Worms

The incoming president has also invited the partners of Corinne Erhel, a Socialist MP who died during his last election rally, and Xavier Jugelé, the police officer killed on the Champs Elysées before the first round of the presidential election.

Brigitte Macron arrived without an escort at the Elysée 10 minutes ahead of her husband, who was accompanied by a large number of police on motorbikes.

Some 1,500 police and gendarmes are on duty for the ceremony, which takes place as France is still under a state of emergency declared after the November 2015 Paris attacks.

PM and government to be announced

A car waits to drive Hollande away from the presidency RFI/Pierre René-Worms

The new prime minister will be announced on Monday, Macron's entourage said on Sunday, and an interim government, which will run the country until June's general election, will be announced on Tuesday.

The new president will visit Berlin, for his first foreign trip as president, to meet Angela Merkel on Monday.

He has named France's ambassador to Germany, 61-year-old Philippe Etienne, as his chief diplomatic advisor and his former chief of staff when he was economy minister, 41-year-old Alexis Kohler as secretary-general of the Elysée.

Macron won the presidential election with 66.1 percent of votes in the second round, where he faced far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

His term in office runs for five years.

