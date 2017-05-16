French press review 16 May 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
25% of voters failed to show to the polls in the second round of the French presidential election on May 7, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Injured Ukrainian veterans to take part in Invictus Games
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
  • media
    International report
    The legend of Lavoisier
  • media
    Global Focus
    A new film festival on African agriculture as key to ethical …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
French government announcement postponed to Wednesday

French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the announcement of his cabinet until Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, his office says. The delay until 1300 GMT on Wednesday was to allow the "tax status" of potential ministers to be checked, along with possible conflicts of interest, the presidency said in a statement.

France
France French press review Press review

French press review 16 May 2017

By
media

Emmanuel Macron's choice of a right-wing figure as prime minister has set teeth on edge across the political spectrum.

The new French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, is preparing "a government with a wide range of competencies". That's the reassuring headline in the latest, electronic, version of Le Monde. Though "French prime minister preparing a government of total idiots" would arguably be more newsworthy. The wide-ranging competents will be named later today.

Le Monde say the nomination of Philippe as head of government poses a further threat to the unity of the French right, already reeling from the Fillon fiasco.

The centrist paper says new President Emmanuel Macron has chosen a man known to be close to Alain Juppé, partly because it consolidates Macron's promise to ignore the "outdated" divide between left and right and because it will add to the tensions already wracking the conservative mainstream, divided between the hardliners who want to fight the new president tooth and nail and party centrists who want to give the new man and his policies a chance.

Le Monde says the choice of Philippe as prime minister may encourage other right-wingers, particularly those close to Juppé, defeated in the conservative presidential primary, to jump ship and join Macron.

Juppé supporters are quoted by the centrist paper as saying that a "social-democratic president appointing a right-wing prime minister" is a break with tradition and an indication that there is sufficient common ground on lowering business charges, simplifying the administration and on Europe, to allow the two men and their respective camps to work together.

Unsurprising choice surprises almost everybody

Conservative daily Le Figaro reads the political implications of the choice of prime minister in exactly the same terms as Le Monde. "Macron upsets the right and challenges the left" is Le Figaro's main headline.

The right-wing paper suggests that Macron would have hoped to have netted a bigger Republican fish for the job of defeating the right in next month's parliamentary elections and then for facing the conservatives down in a National Assembly where they have promised to make life difficult for the new president.

But the appointment will, admits Le Figaro, have shaken the mainstream conservative party to the core, especially since the Republicans are threatened by the sort of implosion which has left the Socialists in such disarray.

Far-right, hard-left criticisms of Philippe converge

The political extremes have greeted the appointment of Edouard Philippe in almost identical terms.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard left sees the choice as further proof of the ideological convergence between the Socialist Party and the Republicans.

The far-right's Marine Le Pen ironically describes the new ruling alliance as "the perfect mix of the last two presidencies".

Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, chief of the struggling Socialists, tried to turn the occasion to his party's benefit saying that, with a right-wing prime minister, French will need a left-wing majority in parliament.You have to admire the man's optimism.

Perhaps more realistically, defeated Socialist presidential contender Benoît Hamon notes that Macron has given the keys of the government to the conservatives, in the figure of another highly qualified graduate of the National School of Administration, hardly a sign of the profound political change promised by the new president.

Fighting talk from a man proud of his violently moderate ancestors

Left-leaning Libération says the new man at Matignon has been given a very simple task by Macron. The prime minister has to smash the right and its dastardly plan to create an obstructionist majority in the new parliament.

The left-wing daily describes the choice of a right-wing figure as premier as a cluster bomb for the right. And the new man, who is a keen amateur boxer, continues the belligerent tone by describing his Norman ancestors as "violently moderate" and "occasional conquerors". Saying he can give a punch as well as take one, Edouard Philippe obviously knows he has a fight on his hands.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.