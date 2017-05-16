French press review 16 May 2017

Emmanuel Macron's choice of a right-wing figure as prime minister has set teeth on edge across the political spectrum.

The new French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, is preparing "a government with a wide range of competencies". That's the reassuring headline in the latest, electronic, version of Le Monde. Though "French prime minister preparing a government of total idiots" would arguably be more newsworthy. The wide-ranging competents will be named later today.

Le Monde say the nomination of Philippe as head of government poses a further threat to the unity of the French right, already reeling from the Fillon fiasco.

The centrist paper says new President Emmanuel Macron has chosen a man known to be close to Alain Juppé, partly because it consolidates Macron's promise to ignore the "outdated" divide between left and right and because it will add to the tensions already wracking the conservative mainstream, divided between the hardliners who want to fight the new president tooth and nail and party centrists who want to give the new man and his policies a chance.

Le Monde says the choice of Philippe as prime minister may encourage other right-wingers, particularly those close to Juppé, defeated in the conservative presidential primary, to jump ship and join Macron.

Juppé supporters are quoted by the centrist paper as saying that a "social-democratic president appointing a right-wing prime minister" is a break with tradition and an indication that there is sufficient common ground on lowering business charges, simplifying the administration and on Europe, to allow the two men and their respective camps to work together.

Unsurprising choice surprises almost everybody

Conservative daily Le Figaro reads the political implications of the choice of prime minister in exactly the same terms as Le Monde. "Macron upsets the right and challenges the left" is Le Figaro's main headline.

The right-wing paper suggests that Macron would have hoped to have netted a bigger Republican fish for the job of defeating the right in next month's parliamentary elections and then for facing the conservatives down in a National Assembly where they have promised to make life difficult for the new president.

But the appointment will, admits Le Figaro, have shaken the mainstream conservative party to the core, especially since the Republicans are threatened by the sort of implosion which has left the Socialists in such disarray.

Far-right, hard-left criticisms of Philippe converge

The political extremes have greeted the appointment of Edouard Philippe in almost identical terms.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard left sees the choice as further proof of the ideological convergence between the Socialist Party and the Republicans.

The far-right's Marine Le Pen ironically describes the new ruling alliance as "the perfect mix of the last two presidencies".

Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, chief of the struggling Socialists, tried to turn the occasion to his party's benefit saying that, with a right-wing prime minister, French will need a left-wing majority in parliament.You have to admire the man's optimism.

Perhaps more realistically, defeated Socialist presidential contender Benoît Hamon notes that Macron has given the keys of the government to the conservatives, in the figure of another highly qualified graduate of the National School of Administration, hardly a sign of the profound political change promised by the new president.

Fighting talk from a man proud of his violently moderate ancestors

Left-leaning Libération says the new man at Matignon has been given a very simple task by Macron. The prime minister has to smash the right and its dastardly plan to create an obstructionist majority in the new parliament.

The left-wing daily describes the choice of a right-wing figure as premier as a cluster bomb for the right. And the new man, who is a keen amateur boxer, continues the belligerent tone by describing his Norman ancestors as "violently moderate" and "occasional conquerors". Saying he can give a punch as well as take one, Edouard Philippe obviously knows he has a fight on his hands.