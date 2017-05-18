RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
 
France
France Bernard Tapie

Tapie must repay €404 million over Adidas sale - appeals court

By
media French businessman Bernard Tapie gestures while delivering a speech during a press conference on March 12, 2014 in Marseille, southern France, to announce the launch of a web TV, a new branch of the French newspaper "La Provence". AFP PHOTO / FRANCK PENNANT

French tycoon Bernard Tapie must repay the 404 million euros ($449 million) he received to settle his long-running dispute with the state over the sale of sports equipment maker Adidas, an appeals court ruled Thursday.

The massive 2008 award, which had shocked the French public, was later found to be fraudulent because Tapie had links to one of the arbitrators appointed to settle the case with Credit Lyonnais bank.

Tapie, 74, had appealed against a ruling ordering him to repay the money but France's highest appeals court upheld the decision.

The ruling is yet another blow for the former owner of Olympique Marseille football club, who has been charged with organised fraud over the payout, along with five others, including Stephane Richard, head of Orange telecoms company.

Tapie, who has been declared bankrupt, has said he is "broke". The state has seized 90 million euros in assets from the businessman, who served briefly as cities minister under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.

The sprawling Tapie affair drew in IMF chief Christine Lagarde, a former French economy minister, at one point.

Lagarde was minister when Tapie received the payout. She referred the case to arbitration and later declined to contest the award, despite it being seen as hugely prejudicial to French taxpayers.

In December, a special Paris court that tries allegations of wrongdoing by ministers found Lagarde guilty of negligence but spared her any penalty.

 

 
