Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
 
France
France Italy G7

Macron to meet Italian PM before G7 summit

By
media European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) hugs Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at their arrival to attend a debate on the future of the E.U. to mark the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome at the European Parliament REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris ahead of next week's G7 summit in Sicily, the French leader's office said Saturday.

The newly-elected Macron and the Italian premier will make a joint declaration on Sunday ahead of a dinner at the Elysee Palace.

The meeting comes days before the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, on May 26-27, bringing together the leaders of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada.

One of the main topics at the G7 is expected to be climate change and a US threat not to ratify the 2015 Paris Accord.

US President Donald Trump, who has previously described global warming as a "hoax" perpetrated by China, said prior to winning office he wants to "cancel" the 196-nation Paris agreement to rein in global warming by curbing emissions from burning oil, coal and gas.

The White House has said Trump will not announce his decision on the Paris Agreement until after the G7.

In contrast to the US president, the leaders of Germany and Canada, as well as Macron, are viewed as champions of the climate cause.

 

