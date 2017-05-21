Carpenter, Sato set Indy pace as Bourdais crashes

American Ed Carpenter and Takuma Sato of Japan led nine finalists for today's Indianapolis 500 pole position battle, whilst Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais suffered a fractured hip and pelvis after a fiery wreck in Saturday qualifying.

Carpenter, the 2013 and 2014 Indy 500 pole sitter, had a four-lap qualifying average of 230.468 mph (370.902 km/hr) in his Chevrolet-powered car.

"It was exciting, a little surprising," Carpenter said.

"I thought I could run 230 for a lap or two, but I wasn't sure if I could run four."

Sato was second best, averaging 230.382 mph in his Honda-powered entry to ensure his best starting position in eight Indy appearances.

"The car was super fast and everything worked really seamlessly," Sato said.

"We have still room to improve."

Practice speed leader Bourdais drove Saturday's two fastest qualifying laps, averaging above 231 mph, before losing control in turn two on the third lap. He slammed head first into the wall and flipped over as his car became engulfed in flames.

He was awake and alert when taken to Methodist Hospital, where X-rays revealed the extent of his injuries. He is expected to undergo surgery to repair multiple fractures in his pelvis.

After Carpenter and Sato, the other pole hopefuls later are Spaniard Fernando Alonso, the Formula One racer skipping Monaco for a chance to race at Indy for the first time, and New Zealand's Scott Dixon, Australian Will Power, Brazil's Tony Kanaan, defending champion Alexander Rossi and fellow Americans J.R. Hildebrand and Andretti.