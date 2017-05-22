French press review 22 May 2017

US President Donald Trump lays into Iran. Official campaigning for the French general election begins today. Computers are remarkably intelligent in certain areas but are unlikely to enslave the human race any day soon. And the dark matter mystery deepens.

Le Monde gives pride of place to US president Donald Trump, who, it says, has bamed a new axis of evil.

Trump has been telling an audience in Saudi Arabia that the world is engaged in a life-and-death struggle and has urged all right-thinking peoples to gang up against the common enemy, Iran. Tehran supports, harbours and finances terrorism from Libya to Iraq, and is at the heart of regional instability.

Speaking of "those who murder the innocent by falsely invoking the name of God", the American president appealed to his audience to "Drive them out."

"Drive them from your places of worship," he went on. "Drive them out of your communities. Drive them frout of your holy land. Drive them out of this Earth."

"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilisations," Trump assured the Saudis and the representatives of 50 Muslim countries invited by King Salman bin Abdelaziz Al-Saoud. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it."

And the reward, apart from peace and stability, will be bigger contracts with US businesses.

Can the Macron miracle work twice?

Conservative daily Le Figaro keeps the focus relentlessly on French politics, with a main headline assuring us that next month's parliamentary elections represent "a huge risk for the parties". Indeed.

Today sees the official start of campaigning in the struggle to win seats in the next French National Assembly.

Clearly the newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron could do with winning an overall majority in the new house.

Le Figaro wonders whether Edouard Philippe, a former member of the right-wing Republicans and the man chosen as prime minister by Macron, is the best dude for the task of leading the fight against his former right-wing colleagues.

According to the much-maligned opinion polls, Macron's people will get somewhere between 27 and 32 percent of total support, leading to something between 280 and 300 seats. Bingo! An absolute majority. Except that the opinion polls are conducted nationally, while the votes are cast locally. Adding a further element of uncertainty to the already notoriously difficult business of predicting who will win what.

The only clear signs are that the mainstream right, the Socialists and the far-right National Front are all in deep trouble and are likely to do even worse than in the presidential campaign. The hard left piloted by Jean-Luc Mélenchon is doing less well in recent opinion polls than Mélenchon himself did in the presidential race. The Communists and the hard left combined can hope for about 20 seats but are unlikely to form a bloc in the new parliament, mainly because Mélenchon doesn't want to negotiate with anyone. All of which sounds like good news for Macron.

Your computer is smarter than you but don't worry, yet

There's a reassuring story on Le Monde's technology pages. The myth that humans might, in a more or less distant future, find themselves either enslaved or eradicated by superintelligent computers is just that: a myth.

The fact is that, measured on a linear scale, many computers are already superhuman. But they can't integrate emotional, cultural and factual elements the way humans do. Mainly because they don't have emotions and culture but also because of the way computers process data.

Instead of superintelligent computers, says Le Monde, we are far more likely to see the eventual emergence of machines with extrahuman intelligence. That is, they'll be very good at doing things that we won't have a clue about. So maybe it's not all that reassuring after all?

Scientists still in the dark on matter

And Le Monde's science pages report that the multi-gazillion euro project to detect dark matter has, so far, turned out to be a complete turkey.

The very expensive gizmo, buried in a mountain in Italy, has been listening for signs of the stuff that scientists think makes up about one third of the universe. But it is hearing absolutely nothing. Le Monde suggests that we may have to go back to the drawing board and rethink what else there is out there, apart from the five percent of ordinary stuff that we can actually see.