French press review 24 May 2017

More reaction and analysis in the wake of the Manchester attack features in the French press today. And a suggestion for ending the sad cycle of Greek economic tragedies.

The main story in right-wing daily Le Figaro focuses on Monday's bomb attack in Manchester, with a headline reading "Islamic terrorism continues its war against Europe".

The conservative paper notes that Great Britain has raised its terror alert to the highest level in the wake of the Manchester explosion. Making the announcement that armed soldiers would now support police officers at sensitive sites and events, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that it was not impossible that other attacks were imminent.

Le Figaro's editorial is headlined "Tragic reminder". The article says yet another city has been added to the list of places where Europe's young people have been targeted while enjoying the possibilities offered by our free, open society.

The writer angrily rejects the description of Monday's suicide bomber in a communiqué from the Islamic State (IS) armed group as "a soldier of the Caliphate". What "soldier" would blindly kill innocent children, the editorial goes on to ask. How twisted do you have to be to present such an act as heroic?

This was a cowardly act of murder, typical of an adversary which is likely to become more dangerous in Europe as it loses ground in the Middle East.

A war of savage symbolism

Le Monde says the Manchester attack targeted families and that the city has reacted with mass gatherings of people determined not to be intimidated by terrorists.

Left-leaning Libération makes the same point as Le Figaro, saying that IS's military difficulties in Iraq and Syria have forced the organisation to a new low in its abject history.

The Manchester attack, against youngsters at a teen-pop concert, was clearly planned for its potential to shock. Islamist terrorism functions, according to Libé, by committing crimes normally considered as taboo, simply to prove that the perpetrators totally reject the values and very basis of Western society.

The aim of IS in Europe is not military, says Libération, it is political, and is based on using the media and the powerful symbols associated with terrorist acts. Lone-wolf attacks fit perfectly into that framework, since they create the corrosive illusion that the terrorists are everywhere and can strike at any moment.

You're going to need a bigger bowl

Le Monde's editorial looks to Greece, a country brought to its figurative knees by a decade of debt, and says it's time to accept that the cure by austerity is killing the patient. The Central European Bank has got to be authorised to buy back some of what Athens owes.

This week the Greek tragedy rolled into Act V, Scene Umpteen, with Athens asking for another seven-billion-euro loan to pay off previous debts, and the European Union's finance ministers, showing rare solidarity, saying "no" in unison.

If the risk to the rest of Europe and the single currency is now less serious than at the start of the Greek crisis in 2009, the risk to Greece itself remains enormous. Despite years of determined belt-tightening by the "realist" Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Athens still has to get out the Brussels begging bowl each spring and that stupid, wasteful and demeaning situation will probably last for generations, Libération says.

Le Monde says it's too much to expect Europe to do the best thing, which would be to write off a decent chunk of the Greek debt and let Athens start again. That won't happen before the German elections. Nor after them, either.

So the next best thing would be for Europe's bank to start buying back Greek debt, thus lowering interest rates and allowing Athens to make a return to the global financial markets. Otherwise, they'll be back with a bigger begging bowl in a year's time.