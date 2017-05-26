French press review 26 May 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron impresses his country and Europe after defying Donald Trump in a "macho man handshake" in Brussels.

The French press today is full of President Emmanuel Macron and how he refused to be cow-towed by Donald Trump's macho man handshake during his first meeting with the US leader in Brussels on Thursday ahead of a NATO summit.

The 39 year-old Macron faced the Donald with his mouth clenched and his eyes firmly fixed as he defied the American President's squinted stare and notorious strong handshake.

The crushing and pulling handshake is Donald Trump's typical technique to gauge people he speaks to, says L'Est Républicain.

According to the regional newspaper, American commentators qualified the lengthy grip between Trump and Macron as "one of the most virile and ferocious ever exchanged", some noting, that while the pleasant Macron tightened his grip as a good-natured chap would, the big Trump frowned as he tried to free his fingers.

The newspaper quotes experts at Washington Post as saying that the Frenchman demonstrated to Trump that he was a so-called “alpha or dominant male and the paper warns there could be some co-lateral damage to expect on the part of the French leader for upsetting the American macho man.

Le Figaro certainly impressed by President Macron's refusal to be thrown off balance by Trump's handshake style headlines on his stature as Europe's defender in front Donald Trump. According to the conservative publication, the encounter with Trump had the trappings of a baptism of diplomatic fire.

In Brussels, le Figaro says, Macron put up a strong defence of Europe in front of Donald Trump who had been relishing in its disintegration. But the paper also notes that while that is definitely a lofty challenge, putting France back on the diplomatic map is what his country expects most of him.

This, it says, would require more determination up front on his part and the courage to implement the reforms needed to restore France's credibility.

There are more interesting reactions to the macho handshake the two leaders exchanged during the maiden encounter in Brussels on Thursday.

For Le Républicain Lorrain, Emmanuel Macron, is not likely to forget the energetic handshake soon as it contrasts with the dramatic scene in the White House two months ago when Donald Trump ignored the out stretched hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to Le Journal de la Haute-Marne, the handshake appeared more like an act of curiosity and defiance that anything likely to change the trend of world affairs adding that the two Presidents are most likely to continue "moving their pawns in turn".

For La Nouvelle République du Centre Ouest, taking Donald Trump seriously comes with great risks as each of his political outings is marked by a provocation or an inappropriate comment lacking in taste.

The newspaper says a man with such a “versatile character should never be taken seriously by any leader wishing to build something substantial on the international stage”.

“Beating Trump at his own game will not take away the fuzzy ideas pursued by Trump”, observes Le Republicain Lorrain.

La Montage says that besides the political niceties exhibited, lie deep differences about Europe, hated by Trump, and on the role of the United States in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization NATO.

According to Sud-Ouest, Macron's European partners would rather have Macron preserve his energy for more crucial issues needing his attention such as European reconstruction.

Le Télégramme, wants Macron to flex his muscles on a U-turn from the pro-US policies adopted by President Nicolas Sarkozy and to restore the non-aligned position that held sway during the rule of Presidents Charles De Gaulle up to François Mitterrand's tenure at the Elysée Palace.

