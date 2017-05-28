AIDS, hitmen and the Cannes 2017 Palme d'Or

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Egypt’s 5,000 year old secret art: tahtib
Tahtib combatants at a tournament in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Cyril Hanouna's prank distressing LGBT community
  • media
    Global Focus
    Egypt’s 5,000 year old secret art: tahtib
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    The Iranian presidential elections - do they mean anything?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    France votes and gets a new look
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking ahead to the Champions League
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Cannes 2017

AIDS, hitmen and the Cannes 2017 Palme d'Or

By
media annes Golden Palm jury 2017 with its president Pedro Amlodovar. cannes film festival 2017

The Cannes film festival ends Sunday with a movie about a hammer-wielding hitman, a rousing story of AIDS activists and a parable of Putin's Russia among the favourites to lift its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

After 12 days of screenings and starry celebrations of the festival's 70th anniversary -- which were somewhat muted by the Manchester bombing -- it is now up to the nine-member celebrity jury led by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar to decide which movie will triumph.

Rarely has the race looked so open, with many critics complaining there was no standout film to get behind among the 19 in the official competition.

That shifted Saturday when the final film, Lynne Ramsay's "You Were Never Really Here", had many reaching for superlatives.

Two critics told the Scottish director at a post-screening news conference that her film about a traumatised hitman who saves a young girl from a prostitution ring was a "masterpiece".

Its star Joaquin Phoenix was also being talked of as a contender for best actor.

If Ramsay were to win she would be only the second woman director ever to take home the Palme d'Or.

New Zealander Jane Campion won for "The Piano" in 1993. But as Hollywood star Salma Hayek pointed out Tuesday in Cannes, Campion "only got half the Palme d'Or, not even a full one", having to share it with Chinese director Chen Kaige for "Farewell My Concubine".

A woman winner?

With US star and Cannes jury member Jessica Chastain sporting a Dior "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt, and the lack of women directors dominating debate at the festival, a Ramsay win would send a strong signal.

The Glasgow-born director's main competition comes from the stirring French drama about AIDS activists "120 Beats Per Minute" by Robin Campillo, who co-wrote the script for the Palme d'Or-winning "The Class" in 2008.

"Loveless", a harrowing tale of a Russian couple who want rid of their child from "Leviathan" director Andrey Zvyagintsev, is also thought to be in the reckoning.

Nor was the Swedish satire "The Square", which sends up the art world and political correctness, short of admirers.

Overall, however, critics were frustrated by the main race, preferring instead to swoon over films such as "Ava", "The Rider" and "Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts" in the sidebar Directors' Fortnight and Critics' Week sections.

"I don't think it has been a vintage Cannes, certainly in terms of the main competition," Xan Brooks of Britain's The Observer told French news agency AFP.

'Cautious and conservative'

"It has felt a little cautious and conservative. It's almost as if the increased security on the doors of the Palais (where the films are shown) has barred some of the more raucous, rude, rowdy contenders that might have otherwise managed to find their way through."

Jonathan Romney, of Screen International and the Independent on Sunday, was equally downbeat. "There were a lot of names to get excited about this year but unfortunately we have been left disappointed.

"Good directors have not come up with their best," he added.

But for Philippe Rouyer, of the French magazine Positif, there were plenty of gems outside the main competition, such as young Russian Kantemir Balagov's debut "Tesnota" (Closeness), which also caught Romney's eye.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw was much more sanguine, calling "120 Beats Per Minute" "terrific" and "Loveless" "brilliant and compelling".

"Some professed themselves marginally let down, but I have been hugely enthusiastic about quite a few films," he added.

What was unanimous, however, was the acclaim for 79-year-old veteran Agnes Varda, who got the festival's very best reviews for her out-of-competition documentary with the street artist JR, "Faces Places".

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.