French press review 29 May 2017

The pretext of the quickly arranged visit is the inauguration at the sumptuous Chateau de Versailles of an exhibition marking 300 years of Franco-Russian ties since the visit of Russia's Tsar Peter the Great to France in 1717.

La Croix explains that there is no doubt in any one's mind that an intense diplomatic exchange will be the high point of the meeting between the two leaders.

According to the Catholic daily, barely three weeks after his election, Macron's tête-a tête with Putin will be the latest test of the young leader's diplomatic mettle after emerging "unitimidated" from a macho handshake with US President Donald Trump.

Macron, who vowed at the G-7 summit to stand firm on Ukraine and Syria, it says, "will be in the spotlight every move he makes and the so-called demanding dialogue he promised to bring to his office with regard to France's foreign policy".

Les Echos observes that Emmanuel hasn't spoken directly to the French people since moving into the Elysée Palace 15 days ago. But as it point out, he seems to be doing so, through his first trips abroad with highly meaningful gestures and remarks. That it argues, has dumbfounded his political opponents, who rushed to criticize his propensity to talk too much, while he was running for President.

For its part, Libération commends the young French leader for "mastering the art of shaking hands" and for knowing how to "capture the attention of his friends. It credits the "undeniable know how he exhibited" during his first meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

L'Opinion wonders if after the warm and macho handshake Macron exchanged with Trump it is now facing a cold one with Putin considering the rather complex agenda the two leaders will have to put on the table to make the Versailles summit a success.

According to the conservative publication, on top of the psychological test Macron will have to pass during the Versailles summit, with Putin, the world will be watching tif he can succeed to bring Russia back to the negotiation table on Syria.

L'Opinion pointsout that the French people are eager to see if Macron can take advantage of the enthusiasm with which Putin accepted his invitation to recoup France's international standing as a dependable world diplomatic player.

