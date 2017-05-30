French press review 30 May 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Fancy a swim in the Seine? It may be possible by 2024
Pont Louis Philippe on the River Seine in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Fancy a swim in the Seine? It may be possible by 2024
  • media
    International report
    Sharing Kenya’s wealth with the custodians of Lake Bogoria
  • media
    International media
    Cyril Hanouna's prank distressing LGBT community
  • media
    Global Focus
    Egypt’s 5,000 year old secret art: tahtib
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    The Iranian presidential elections - do they mean anything?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Panama's former military dictator Manuel Noriega dies aged 83
France
France Press review

French press review 30 May 2017

By
media

The French commentators gives a thumbs-up to salute President Emmanuel Macron for scaling through his first diplomatic hurdles with remarkable talent.

Le Figaro says he passed the formidable test of meeting Donald Trump and then Russian leader Vladmir Putin at a glitzy reception at the sumptuous Versailles Castle with style and without taboo, once again setting the firm and direct tone at a stage of his term of his office when he wasn't expected to do more.

For the publication, his words and posture speak volumes about what is in the back of his mind on Ukraine, Syria as well as other issues which have been the topic of waffling and little action on the part of Western leaders for a very long time.

That's a rare compliment from a diehard right-wing critic of the new French President.

Macron is betting on dialogue with Putin,  Les Echos  said in today's editorial, the economic newspaper, which expresses satisfaction that the new French leader has set out to mend broken bridges linking the Elysée and the Kremlin on one hand, and between Moscow and the West on the other.

By reviving ties without waiting for dialogue entangled over the last years, it says, Macron is demonstrating that no issue is too hot or complicated to merit being excluded from his diplomatic engagements with the world's most powerful leaders, no matter how muscular the exchanges may be.

For Le Parisien/Aujourd'hui en France, it was indeed gratifying to see Macron and Putin  so relaxed at their first meeting without trying to hide the sticking issues poisoning relations between the two countries.

Monday's meeting, held in an opulent setting, respectful of Russian sensibilities but  enabled the two leaders to move bilateral relations between their two countries away from the blind alley where they had been headed. That's the view held by Ouest France.

For its part, Libération holds the opinion that even if there wasn’t any break through at the Versailles summit, a feel good atmosphere now hangs over Franco-Russian relations.

L'Est Républicain agrees. It is also no exaggeration to say that the French leader actually managed to charm the man it brands as the "iciest" of world leaders.

"Now is time to convert the try", says l'Humanité. The Communist daily calls for a radical shift from what it calls the empty bragging that characterized the previous government's policy towards Russia, so that France can start talking directly to the Kremlin, with the same sense of purpose as Paris engages Donald Trump and China.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.