Tanker drivers' strike cuts fuel for French petrol stations

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
Poster of 'Alive in France' directed by Abel Ferrara
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
  • media
    International report
    Producing leather from fish skin at Kenya's Lake Bogoria
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Fancy a swim in the Seine? It may be possible by 2024
  • media
    International report
    Sharing Kenya’s wealth with the custodians of Lake Bogoria
  • media
    International media
    Cyril Hanouna's prank distressing LGBT community
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike Fuel Transport France

Tanker drivers' strike cuts fuel for French petrol stations

By
media A sign reading 'out of order' at a petrol filling station near Paris Benjamin Cremel/AFP

Hundreds of filling stations - mostly in the Paris area - ran dry on Wednesday as a strike by French tanker drivers stretched into a sixth day.

Around 400 filling stations - among the 11,000 filling stations in France - had no fuel at all on Wednesday morning. And another 800 had dwindling stocks, according to trade unions and the consumer website mon-essence.fr.

The authorities said no fuel depots had been blocked but several were operating at reduced capacity.

The strike was being felt at a growing number of filling stations, exacerbated by panicking drivers rushing to fill up their vehicles ahead of a holiday weekend.

The Ufip oil industry federation urged drivers not to besiege filling stations.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner echoed the appeal, saying the pumps "have all been resupplied as normal" but that panic-buying was causing problems.

A year ago, workers striking against labour market reforms blocked access to fuel depots across France, forcing the government to dip into oil reserves to ease shortages in the build-up to the Euro 2016 football championships taking place in the country.

In the current strike, tanker drivers want their working day to be limited to 10 hours and are also demanding increased medical checks and pay due to the often hazardous nature of the products they are transporting.

"Our aim is to have a meaningful sign from the authorities before deciding how the strike unfolds," said Fabrice Michaud of the transport branch of the CGT union.

"We also hope to convince other unions to come to the negotiating table," he added.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.