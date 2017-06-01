RFI in 15 languages

 

Love and infertility issues in "Stay with Me", a new novel by Ayòbámi …
Ayòbámi Adébáyò, author of
 
France
Posthumous wedding for murdered French gay cop

By
media Then president François Hollande at the ceremony in honour of Xavier Jugelé after his murder Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

The partner of a police officer gunned down by a jihadist on Paris's Champs-Elysees avenue in April has married him in what is believed to be the world's first posthumous gay wedding.

Former president François Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attended the wedding of the late Xavier Jugelé and Etienne Cardiles on Tuesday.

The couple were already civil partners.

Posthumous marriage must be personally authorised by the French president and is allowed if there are "serious reasons" to allow it and the circumstances of Jugelé's death were considered to fall into that category.

He was shot dead on 20 April while on duty on the famous Parisian avenue, three days before the first round of France's presidential election.

The attacker, who was later named as convicted criminal Karim Cheurfi, was shot dead by security forces.

Jugelé had campaigned for gay rights within the police force.

He was the fifth police officer slain in attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives across France since January 2015.

