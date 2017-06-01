Posthumous wedding for murdered French gay cop

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Then president François Hollande at the ceremony in honour of Xavier Jugelé after his murder
Reuters/Philippe Wojazer
The partner of a police officer gunned down by a jihadist on Paris's Champs-Elysees avenue in April has married him in what is believed to be the world's first posthumous gay wedding.
Former president François Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attended the wedding of the late Xavier Jugelé and Etienne Cardiles on Tuesday.
The couple were already civil partners.
Posthumous marriage must be personally authorised by the French president and is allowed if there are "serious reasons" to allow it and the circumstances of Jugelé's death were considered to fall into that category.