French press review 2 June 2017

American President Donald Trump has decided to take the United States out of the Cop21 climate deal. The global indignation which has resulted will probably melt the Amazon rain forest.

He kept the world waiting for his decision on American respect for the Paris climate deal but Donald Trump had no last-minute change of heart, remaining true to his pre-election promises.

Le Monde says this is another example of Trump's determination to undo as much of his predecessor Barack Obama's heritage as is legally possible.

Le Figaro says the American decision has provoked international outrage.

In some extremely dubious bilingual word play, the main headline in Libération says Trump is playing bad Cop, a reference to the Conference of Parties which gives the climate change talks their name.

Does the US withdrawal really make any difference?

The main story in business daily La Tribune offers some hope with a main headline asking "Is the US withdrawal really so tragic?"

The Paris financial paper says the original deal was badly negotiated and was clearly not good news for American employment in traditional sectors. But yesterday's withdrawal has isolated the president and the handful of powerful industrialists he promised to support during his campaign. Jobs in the fossil fuels sector are not going to last any longer than the fossil fuels themselves, says La Tribune. And their days, as even Trump must recognise, are clearly numbered.

Worse, says La Tribune, the US renewable energy sector has been one of the stars of the north American economy, generating jobs and cash while helping to save the planet.

In fact, the US withdrawal is a non-event for La Tribune, since the Paris deal was never binding anyway. If Obama had said no, it would have been serious, at least symbolically.

But no one takes Trump seriously, says La Tribune, which takes him seriously enough to put him on the cover. This is an isolationist presidency. The Americans pulled out of the earlier Kyoto Protocol. And the Trump pull-out may boost the positions of Europe and China, with the Asians leading the way in research and technology in clean energy.

World and business leaders join the chorus of condemnation

International reaction has been predictably angry, with the 194 other signatories of the Paris agreement feeling they've been sideswiped by the globe's second-worst polluter.

Barack Obama said Trump had "rejected the future," regretting that America could no longer be depended upon to lead the world on environmental issues.

"Regret" and "disappointment" are the key words in the vast majority of reactions, with even the industrial city of Pittsburgh, singled out by Trump as being "more important than Paris", rejecting the president's decision and promising to continue to respect the obligations agreed by the American delegation at the Cop21 climate talks.

Most business leaders in the US have expressed either disappointment or outrage, with the internet giants like Google, Apple and Facebook all calling for an urgent rethink.

China, the globe's worst polluter, has promised to respect its obligations, despite the US pull-out.

Mixed reactions to Macron's first weeks at the helm

On other pages there's good news and bad news for President Emmanuel Macron.

The good news is that an opinion poll commissioned by the right-wing weekly Le Figaro Magazine suggests that Macron has made a better start to the presidency than his Socialist predecessor, François Hollande. The bad news is that Macron is doing less well than Nicolas Sarkozy at the same stage.

Surprisingly, 63 percent of voters who supported conservative candidate François Fillon in the presidential election, say they are confident in the ability of the new man at the helm to solve the problems facing France.

The same poll in the right-wing magazine gives the prime minister Edouard Philippe a 49 percent approval rating.

Black holes collide, long ago and far away

And Le Monde reports from deep space where the collision of two black holes has been recorded. Black holes are huge space magnets, sucking in everything, including light (hence their name), because of their enormous mass. The two involved in this latest recorded collision were reckoned to be each 30 times heavier than our Sun but 500 times smaller.

And this all happened three billion light years away. Or three billion years ago. Which, perhaps, puts Donald Trump and the global environment in a different perspective.