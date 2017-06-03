French press review 3 June 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Mamane’s international cast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mamane’s international cast
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
  • media
    World music matters
    Malian artist Oumou Sangaré releases new album Mogoya
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's wildlife helps develop new enzymes for industry
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France French press review Press review

French press review 3 June 2017

By
media

The French papers are still tearing lumps off Donald Trump for his decision to pull America out of the Paris climate deal.

"Trump cracks international unity," clamours the main headline in conservative daily Le Figaro. What international unity? you might be moved to ask. Don't they read their own news pages?

"Trump turns his back on the planet," is how centrist Le Monde sees the sorry affair.

Left-leaning Libération goes for an apocalyptic image of the Statue of Liberty, engulfed to the torch by flood waters from the melting Arctic icecaps and the headline "The day after".

Business paper La Tribune says Trump's decision will push up the temperature, both literally and politically.

Catholic La Croix feels that the US decision to abandon the Cop21 climate deal goes against the sense of history.

L'Humanité says "The United States have defected," harsh rhetoric coming from a communist daily.

Trump sends the wrong message to a worried world

La Croix says that the Paris agreement was a bad deal in the first place: there was no official target figure for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, no closing date for the coal-burning era, no plan for sanctioning countries which don't meet their obligations, complete chaos on how the whole thing was to be funded.

If the American departure is thus little more than symbolic, says La Croix, it remains a weighty symbol.

The fact is that climate change is now a popular concern, because it is already affecting the everyday lives of ordinary people. Even American industrialists in the fuel, mining and farming sectors have been forced to accept that the age of cost-free pollution is over.

The view from the International Space Station

And you have to wonder what the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet makes of all this, he who returned to planet Earth yesterday after spending six months looking down on us from the International Space Station.

When Pesquet went up, Trump was just locker-room talk and Cop21 was being hailed as an ecological triumph that would save the human race.

Pesquet recently remarked that six months was not long enough to immortalise the beauty of the globe, which he has been photographing on a daily basis from his orbiting home.

An April photo of the Saloum river near the coast of Senegal shows islands in the delta already menaced by rising sea levels caused by climatic warming.

Poll shows Macron's party marching towards a parliamentary majority

Here in France Le Monde notes that President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling political party has the wind in its sails as the first round of parliamentary elections approches.

A poll of nearly 15,000 voters carried out for the Paris Centre for Research in Political Sciences suggests that candidates representing Macron's party currently have 31 percent of voting intentions.

However, we don't have to remind you how dangerous opinion polls can be as aids to predicting who will actually win, especially since this is a nationwide election, not a two-horse race as in the presidential run-off.

The latest poll does suggest a certain amount of voter fatigue, with only 73 percent of electors saying they care what happens in the parliamentary scramble. That figure was 82 percent before the presidential first round.

Fifty-seven percent of French voters actually went to the polls in the first round of the last legislative election in 2012.

French constitutional body refuses to recognise a "right to life"

France's Constitutional Council, the body which decides whether laws fall within the terms of the republic's basic principles, yesterday decided that a doctor does have the right to stop medical treatment essential to maintaining a terminally ill patient's life, provided that person has left no clear instructions and is incapable of expressing an opinion.

The doctor will still have to explain the basis of his decision to a judge.

The council refused to recognise an inalienable "right to life," partly, says Le Monde, out of fear that such a decision could be used by anti-abortion campaigners.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.