French press review 3 June 2017

The French papers are still tearing lumps off Donald Trump for his decision to pull America out of the Paris climate deal.

"Trump cracks international unity," clamours the main headline in conservative daily Le Figaro. What international unity? you might be moved to ask. Don't they read their own news pages?

"Trump turns his back on the planet," is how centrist Le Monde sees the sorry affair.

Left-leaning Libération goes for an apocalyptic image of the Statue of Liberty, engulfed to the torch by flood waters from the melting Arctic icecaps and the headline "The day after".

Business paper La Tribune says Trump's decision will push up the temperature, both literally and politically.

Catholic La Croix feels that the US decision to abandon the Cop21 climate deal goes against the sense of history.

L'Humanité says "The United States have defected," harsh rhetoric coming from a communist daily.

Trump sends the wrong message to a worried world

La Croix says that the Paris agreement was a bad deal in the first place: there was no official target figure for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, no closing date for the coal-burning era, no plan for sanctioning countries which don't meet their obligations, complete chaos on how the whole thing was to be funded.

If the American departure is thus little more than symbolic, says La Croix, it remains a weighty symbol.

The fact is that climate change is now a popular concern, because it is already affecting the everyday lives of ordinary people. Even American industrialists in the fuel, mining and farming sectors have been forced to accept that the age of cost-free pollution is over.

The view from the International Space Station

And you have to wonder what the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet makes of all this, he who returned to planet Earth yesterday after spending six months looking down on us from the International Space Station.

When Pesquet went up, Trump was just locker-room talk and Cop21 was being hailed as an ecological triumph that would save the human race.

Pesquet recently remarked that six months was not long enough to immortalise the beauty of the globe, which he has been photographing on a daily basis from his orbiting home.

An April photo of the Saloum river near the coast of Senegal shows islands in the delta already menaced by rising sea levels caused by climatic warming.

Poll shows Macron's party marching towards a parliamentary majority

Here in France Le Monde notes that President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling political party has the wind in its sails as the first round of parliamentary elections approches.

A poll of nearly 15,000 voters carried out for the Paris Centre for Research in Political Sciences suggests that candidates representing Macron's party currently have 31 percent of voting intentions.

However, we don't have to remind you how dangerous opinion polls can be as aids to predicting who will actually win, especially since this is a nationwide election, not a two-horse race as in the presidential run-off.

The latest poll does suggest a certain amount of voter fatigue, with only 73 percent of electors saying they care what happens in the parliamentary scramble. That figure was 82 percent before the presidential first round.

Fifty-seven percent of French voters actually went to the polls in the first round of the last legislative election in 2012.

French constitutional body refuses to recognise a "right to life"

France's Constitutional Council, the body which decides whether laws fall within the terms of the republic's basic principles, yesterday decided that a doctor does have the right to stop medical treatment essential to maintaining a terminally ill patient's life, provided that person has left no clear instructions and is incapable of expressing an opinion.

The doctor will still have to explain the basis of his decision to a judge.

The council refused to recognise an inalienable "right to life," partly, says Le Monde, out of fear that such a decision could be used by anti-abortion campaigners.